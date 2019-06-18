Services Webb Funeral Home 1005 South 8th East Preston , ID 83263 (208) 852-0533 Resources More Obituaries for Corinne Fredrickson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Corinne Fredrickson

Obituary Condolences Flowers Corinne Fredrickson

Feb. 19, 1941 - June 13, 2019

On June 13, 2019, the world lost a very special lady and Heaven gained a faithful servant. Neta Corrine Dockstader Fredrickson was born Feb. 19, 1941, to Urias (Curly) and Neta Bench Dockstader. She was the fourth of five children and the first daughter, and she was absolutely the apple of her daddy's eye. Her siblings were Dee (Gloria) Dockstader, Bruce (Marilyn) Dockstader, Leon (Joan) Dockstader and Connie (Mervin) Smith.

She married the love of her life, Callan Fredrickson, on June 20, 1958, in Preston, Idaho, and they were sealed in the Logan, Utah, Temple on Feb. 14, 1969. They are the proud parents of five children: Rhonda (Blair) Gregersen, Preston, Idaho; Carl (Cynthia) Fredrickson, Syracuse, Utah; Barbra (Kent) Talbot, Preston; Scott Fredrickson, Providence, Utah; Tricia Reese, Preston.

They have 21 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. She loved her family with a fierce passion. She was always teaching us lessons that she thought were important for us to learn.

She was always active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She bore her testimony frequently and especially to her family. She served in many different callings throughout her life, including Relief Society president and in the stake and ward Young Women's presidencies. Her very most favorite callings were as a teacher. She taught in the Primary, Sunday School and Relief Society, and her most-loved calling was as Gospel Doctrine teacher. She truly loved to study the gospel and it showed in her lessons. She put her whole heart and soul into presenting a lesson.

She was a member of the Village Voices, and this was also something she dearly loved. She would frequently reminisce about memories of their performances and practices and the wonderful lifelong friends she made there whom she dearly loved.

She will always be known for her beautiful gardens in her yard. She had a green thumb and could make anything grow and thrive. She instilled in most of us the love of a well-groomed yard. There were many times when complete strangers would stop and take pictures of her gardens or ask her for starts of her beautiful plants. We are sure that she will be tending to the gardens in Heaven now.

She was an avid Utah Jazz fan. She would get pretty involved in yelling to the players about how they should be playing. We are pretty sure they could hear her over the TV.

She is survived by her husband, children and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Dee and Leon, and sister-in-law Gloria and brother-in-law Mervin.

Funeral services will be at noon Wednesday, June 19, in the Preston 3rd ward Chapel, 155 N. 2nd West, Preston, Idaho. Friends and family may call from 7-9 p.m. Tuesday at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 East, Preston, and Wednesday prior to the funeral services from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Interment will be in the Preston City Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com.

The family would like to especially thank Beverlee, who has been her hospice caregiver the last several weeks. Her tender and loving care of our wife and dear mother has been such a blessing, and words cannot come close to expressing the gratitude we feel for her and her efforts. Published in Logan Herald Journal on June 18, 2019