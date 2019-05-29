Resources More Obituaries for Corinne Stoddard Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Corinne Marie Pecora Stoddard

Corinne Marie Pecora Stoddard, age 92, passed away at her daughter Shauna's home in Evans, Georgia, on May 20th, 2019, surrounded by family.

Corinne was born to Frank Ross Pecora and Signa Frances Soderman Pecora in Boise, Idaho, on February 25, 1927. She spent her childhood in Boise and graduated from Boise High School in 1945. She worked at Gown Field during WWII helping soldiers before their overseas deployment.

As a young woman, Corinne was involved in sports, shooting, horseback riding, camping, swimming, and as a mom she enjoyed interior design, traveling, cooking and was an accomplished artist.

Corinne met George Edward Stoddard upon his return from military service in the South Pacific. They were married in the Logan Temple on Aug 7th, 1946. Soon after their marriage they moved to Madison, Wisconsin, where George attended graduate school at the University of Wisconsin. During their stay a daughter, Karalee was born in 1947.

In 1949 a son, Douglas was born. The next move was to Ames, Iowa, where George had accepted a position at Iowa State University. In 1951, another son, Steven was born. The next year, 1952, George accepted a position at Utah State University so they moved to Logan, Utah, where in 1958, a son Gary joined the family and in 1961, the family was complete with the birth of a daughter, Shauna.

During her life, Corinne hosted dinners in her home for international students and many others. She loved to share her talents and graciousness with everyone she met.

Corinne is survived by three sons; Douglas (Susan Cook) Bedford, TX, Steven (Susan Hall) Nibley, UT, Gary (Nan Niederhauser) New Brighton, MN, two daughters; Karalee (Michael Salvesen) Nibley, UT, and Shauna (Robert Reeder) Evans, GA. She is survived by 21 grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild and many who call her grandma. Corinne is also survived by two sisters-in-law; Shirley Pecora (Kenneth) Boise, ID, and Wilma Pecora (William) Vancouver, WA. She was proceeded in death by her parents, husband of forty-five years, one grandchild (Adam Stoddard), and brothers; Kenneth (Shirley Bower) Boise, ID, and William (Wilma Carter) Vancouver, WA.

We are honoring Corinne's wishes to have a family graveside service to be held at the Logan City Cemetery on Saturday June 1, 2019. Bishop Thayne Mickelson of the Nibley Third Ward will preside. No funeral or viewing will be held. Published in Logan Herald Journal from May 29 to May 30, 2019