Craig Ebert
November 13,1943 - December 24, 2019
Craig Raymond Ebert, former resident of Millville, Utah, returned home to a loving Heavenly Father on December 24, 2019, after a lengthy illness. Craig was born November 13, 1943, the eldest child of Grace Cahoon and Raymond Armstrong Ebert in Salt Lake City, Utah. He attended Utah State University, at which time he met and married Linda LaRue Nelson in the Logan, Utah LDS temple. After their wedding, the couple returned to Salt Lake where Craig worked at Interstate Brick, the family-owned company. Craig later moved the family back to Cache Valley where he worked at the Logan City Fire Department from where he retired as a Lieutenant after 26 years of service. One of the first emergency medical technicians in the state, he was a trainer for the Utah State University EMT program. During these years, Craig also worked part time for Leonhardt International and built a new home in Millville and a summer home in Soda Springs, Idaho, for his family. He and Linda spent their retirement years at the cabin, (Dad's Dream), in Soda Springs in summer and in Ajo, Arizona, in winter until his health declined; since then, they have resided in St. George, Utah. Craig enjoyed traveling to Alaska, Hawaii, Mexico, and France. He had a great love for people and spent countless hours helping others. He loved to build, constructing homes in Millville and St. George, Utah; Soda Springs, Idaho; and Ajo and Why, Arizona. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and ATV riding with friends. He served as an Explorer Leader in the Boys Scouts.
Craig's son, Chad, preceded him in death. Craig leaves his wife Linda, daughters Melanie Ijaika (Peter), Sylvia Maughan-Wright (Jomo), and his grandchildren Mallory Anne Laboulaye, Roland Rene Laboulaye, Joshua Craig Ijaika, Eliseonna Marie Wright, and Alexander Niguel Wright. Craig is also survived by his sister Barbara Gutke and by his brothers John F. Ebert, Scott C. Ebert, and Todd C. Ebert, and his brother-in-law John F. Nelson. A viewing will be held at the funeral chapel located at 753 S. 100 East, Logan, Utah, 84321 on Friday, 6:00-8:00 p.m., Jan. 3; the following morning a viewing and services will be at the same location from 10:00-11:30.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Dec. 28, 2019