Dale Foerster Astle
December 4, 1944 - March 6, 2019
Dale Foerster Astle, 74, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at his home in Providence.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 11, 2019, in the Foxridge Ward chapel, 155 N. 100 East, in Providence. A viewing will be held Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 E. Center St., in Logan, and prior to the services Monday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church.
A complete obituary will appear tomorrow's edition of The Herald Journal. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Mar. 8, 2019