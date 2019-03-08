Home

Allen-Hall Mortuary
34 East Center Street
Logan, UT 84321
(435) 752-3245
Viewing
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Allen-Hall Mortuary
34 East Center Street
Logan, UT 84321
Viewing
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Foxridge Ward Chapel
155 N. 100 East
Providence, UT
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Foxridge Ward Chapel
155 N. 100 East
Providence, UT
Dale Foerster Astle


Dale Foerster Astle Obituary
Dale Foerster Astle
December 4, 1944 - March 6, 2019
Dale Foerster Astle, 74, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at his home in Providence.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 11, 2019, in the Foxridge Ward chapel, 155 N. 100 East, in Providence. A viewing will be held Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 E. Center St., in Logan, and prior to the services Monday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church.
A complete obituary will appear tomorrow's edition of The Herald Journal. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Mar. 8, 2019
