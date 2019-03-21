Dallas Brenchley Hall

April 9, 1938 - March 20, 2019

Dallas Brenchley Hall passed away peacefully on a beautiful, sunny afternoon, March 20, 2019, surrounded by his loved ones. He was 80 years old.

Dallas was born in Logan, Utah, on April 9, 1938, to his proud parents, Evan Gunnell and Gretta Brenchley Hall. He was the third of four sons. He was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Dallas met and fell in love with his eternal companion, Deon Buist Larsen Hall, with the help of a little cotton tail rabbit and some dear friends. They were married on May 18, 1962, in the Logan LDS Temple. They shared almost 55 wonderful years together before Deon passed away on April 23, 2017.

Dallas and Deon were blessed with two sons and two daughters: Brett (Kristi) Hall and Shelley (Doug) Keller of Preston, Idaho; and Shawn (Lori) Hall and Kamee (Robert) Summers of Wellsville, Utah. Although, Dallas was probably the most proud of his title as "Grandpa". He had nine grandchildren who absolutely adored him. Kelsie (Byron) Ricks, Bridger and Tyson (Ashlie) Hall, Tawni (Tayson) Reid, Garrett and Madi Hall, McCoy, Kayci and Kohler Summers. They were the pride and joy of his life. He was always the happiest when he was surrounded by his family.

Dallas was preceded in death by his beloved wife; parents; a still-born sister; two brothers, DeLoy Hall and William Hall; a brother-in-law, Owen Christensen; and two sister-in-laws, Sandi Larsen and Nita Christensen.

Dallas is survived by his children; brother, Lynn (Cheyenne) Hall of Del Rio, Texas; and in-laws, Arlene Hall, Val Dean Larsen, Lorene (Steven) Leishman, Sharon (Dennis) Simper and Gary (Nancy) Larsen.

Funeral services will be held at noon on Tuesday, March 26th, at the Wellsville 8th Ward building, 200 South Center Street, in Wellsville. Viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, March 25th at The Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center Street in Logan, and from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the Wellsville 8th Ward Building, 49 West 200 South in Wellsville.

Published in Logan Herald Journal from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2019