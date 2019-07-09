Dallas Christine Mendelkow

06/14/1999 - 06/28/2019

Dallas Christine Mendelkow, our beloved, darling girl, passed away suddenly in Menifee, CA, June 28, 2019-two weeks after her 20th birthday, June 14, 1999.

Dallas was born in Logan, Utah, to Jacoba Lynne Nutt and Matthew Clark Mendelkow and named after her Uncle Dallas Nutt. At three months old, Dallas moved to Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, CA, with her parents. It was there that Dallas met her earliest friends with whom she remained close all of her too-short life.

In 2002, Matt and Jaime married. Dallas loved summers with her daddy and Jaime and before long was sister to siblings Jaden (14) Peyton (12) and London (2) Mendelkow. Her brother William, known to most as Wolfe (8) was born to Jacoba and step-dad Chris Poppleton in 2010.

Always a team player and a hard worker, Dallas loved sports and served as cheer captain at Temecula Preparatory School (CA), where she attended middle and high school. She graduated from Fast Forward Charter High School (Logan UT) with her class in 2017. Most recently, Dallas was an assistant manager at Cafe Rio.

Dallas was fiercely independent and a spark who knew her own mind from the day she was born. She loved animals, helping others and cheeseburgers.

Dallas has an (extra) large family with whole lotta wholes, halves, and step- grandparents, aunts, uncles, sibs and cousins on all sides, plus a chosen family of friends and bonus parents whom Dallas loved "bigger than the mountains."

She will be dearly missed by her mother and step-father, Jacoba and Robert Behunin; her father and step-mother, Matthew and Jaime Mendelkow; her beloved siblings, Jaden, Peyton and London Mendelkow, and Wolfe Poppleton; and step-dad Chris Poppleton.

Grandparents: Melinda and Kenneth Campbell, Robert and Laura Nutt, Allyson and Craig Mendelkow, Mary and Jim (Arch) Auten, and Frank Alvares. Great-grandmothers: Lucille Nutt, Ruth-Ann Lyness and Shirley Gibbs. Close family members (but not nearly all of them): Trish (Wayne) Gibbs, Justin (Jessica) Nutt, Devon (Ree) Nutt, Dallas Nutt, Levi (Brittany) Nutt, Kaylece Nutt, and Justin (Robyn) Mendelkow.

She is proceeded in this journey by rainbow-baby siblings and great-grandfathers Clark Gibbs (UT) and Phillip Lyness (NE).

Dallas's ashes will be buried at the Paradise, Utah, cemetery where she will rest among family on July 13, 2019. A celebration of her joyful spirit will follow. Details are available on www.dallasmendelkow.com. All are welcome.

In honor of our darling girl, do something kind. Help a stranger, or, pay it forward in a drive thru. Consider donating to causes she loved like the Cache Humane Society or Planned Parenthood. Finally, we acknowledge the love and support from many dear family and friends as we say celebrate the unmistakable light Dallas brought to us. Thanks for loving our girl. Word. Published in Logan Herald Journal on July 9, 2019