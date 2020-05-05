Dallen Stanley Hansen
Dallen Stanley Hansen
May 15, 1980 - May 3, 2020
On May 3, 2020, Dallen Stanley Hansen valiantly completed his earthly mission.
Dallen was born in Columbus, Ohio, on May 15, 1980. His family moved to Cache Valley in 1986 where he spent most of his life. He graduated from Sky View High School in 1998, Utah State Univ. in 2013, and the Univ. of Utah in 2017.
Dallen was a devoted husband and father. He married the love of his life, Rachael Wicker June 18, 2011.They were sealed one year late in the Logan, UT Temple. They are the parents of three beautiful children; Wicker (almost 7), Elloree (3), and Stanley (2 ½ months).
Dallen was a faithful, service oriented member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. His most recent callings were Elder's Quorum President and Primary pianist.
On January 27, 2020, he celebrated the daily victories of remaining drug and alcohol free for 12 consecutive years. He continued to be drug free and a hard working sponsee and sponsor in the 12 step programs until he was called home. One of his proudest accomplishments was his wife and children never saw him in active addiction.
He is survived by wife and three children, his parents; Conly and Joyce Hansen, (N Logan), and seven siblings; Jaron (Sara, Springville, UT), Lared (Andria, Brigham City, UT), Caralee (Nick Osgood, Hamilton, MA), Loren (Palo Alto, CA), Darren (Shae, Smithfield, UT), J.J (Brianne, Perry, UT), Matthew (McKenzie, Logan, UT) and many nieces and nephews.
He fought the good fight, he finished the course and was called home.
Services are under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed online at www.allenmortuaries.net.


Published in Logan Herald Journal on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
