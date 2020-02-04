|
Dan Nalder
September 4, 1951 - January 31, 2020
Dan Clifford Nalder, 68, passed away at his home on January 31, 2020, from Non Compaction Cardiomyopathy and Heart Failure.
Dan was born to Vivien Alvin Nalder and Catherine Hillman Nalder and grew up working on the family farm in Layton, Utah. He was the third of seven children. He graduated from Davis High School in 1969. He married Arleen Green, his high school sweetheart, on June 4, 1971. They lived in Kaysville and East Layton before moving to Lewiston, Utah, where he spent the next 46 years doing what he loved-working on his dairy farm.
Dan and Arleen raised three children: Brooke (Matt) White of Frederick, Maryland; Kurt (Emily) Nalder of Lewiston, Utah; and Kate (Ryan) Lamoreaux of Wellsville, Utah. Brooke, Kurt, and Kate built character working alongside Dan with his large voice, firm expectations, and endless drive. Dan was always the first on the farm and the last one to leave. Dan truly cherished working with his kids and especially Kurt, who has stayed by his side all these years.
Dan had a tremendous work ethic with endless determination even when his health started challenging him. He was always so proud of having some of the tallest corn around. On the rare occasion when he took a break, he liked to go pheasant and goose hunting or spending time with his family.
In the early 1980s, Dan ran a cutter horse team, along with his family. Dan was the driver and got a kick out of the anticipation, thrill, and speed of each race. He won many trophies and enjoyed every Saturday in those winters. He always looked back with fondness on that period of his life.
Dan was an amazing grandpa to seven grandsons and one granddaughter. He loved spending time with his family, whether it was shooting skeet, birthday parties, nerf gun battles, enduring trips to Lagoon, or the Big Summer Party.
Dan admired most animals (except skunks and raccoons) but had a tender spot for ALL "fine dogs" and always had a dog biscuit tucked away in his pocket in case one needed a little attention and love. His truck was often loaded to max capacity with dogs and regularly erupted in dog fights. Regardless, he didn't want to leave them home because they might miss out on a grand adventure.
He had a zest for telling stories with animation, intensity, and humor. It didn't matter how many times you heard one of Dan's stories, they were always funny because he had such a knack for telling them with a slightly warped sense of humor. We will greatly miss hearing your stories, Dad.
Dan is survived by his wife of 48 years, Arleen; his children Brooke (Matt), Kurt (Emily), and Kate (Ryan); and eight grandchildren Caleb, Cole, and Chase; Eli, Matt, and Jack; and Brax and Bryse. His siblings Jackie Hillman (Nick), Carolyn Weaver (Randy), Debra Rose (Ron), Tim Nalder, and Bill Nalder (Darlene).
He is preceded in death by a daughter, Kamie, his parents Vivien and Catherine Nalder, sister Michelle Bertram, sister-in-law Giselle Nalder, father and mother-in-law Delmas and Kay Green, and brother-in-law Bob Green.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 12 Noon at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 South 800 East, Preston, Idaho. Viewings will be held Friday from 6-8 p.m. at Saturday from 10:30-11:30 a.m. both at Webb Funeral Home. Interment will be in the Lewiston Cemetery, 1000 E. Center, Lewiston, Utah. Family luncheon will be provided at the Lewiston 2nd Ward church, 1600 West Center, Lewiston, Utah (church by Hall Oil).
We would like to thank Dr. T. Jared Bunch, world renowned electrophysiologist and his team at the University of Utah; the Heart Rhythm team at Intermountain Medical Center; the "Heart Healthy" team at Intermountain Medical Center; and Robert Chandler and CNS Hospice. Lastly, thank you to all our wonderful family, friends, and neighbors who have loved, supported, encouraged, and helped us through the last six and a half years-especially the last eight weeks and one day. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Feb. 4, 2020