Danielle Mary Daniels
March 28, 1974 - November 6, 2019
Danielle Mary Daniels, age 45, passed away peacefully on November 6th, after losing her battle with cancer. She was born on March 28, 1974, in Saginaw, Michigan, to Thomas Turner and Mary Ellen Jones. She worked for the last fourteen years as a Dental Office Manager. She did so with expertise, efficiency and dependability even going to work while having Chemo treatments. On July 13, 2000, she married Gilbert Daniels and they raised 2 sons, Austin and Garrett and 2 daughters, Autumn and Grace.
She loved her family and was devoted to keeping them close even when they tested her limits. You always knew where you stood with Danielle because she wasn't afraid to let you know. She had a passion for cooking and baking and everyone who knew her loved that she did. She enjoyed sharing her culinary talents and often had requests, especially for her cupcakes and "The Better Than Sex" cake. She loved being on the water and would even go camping, if you made her, so she could be by the water. You can take the girl out of Michigan but you can't take Michigan out of the girl. She loved music and would sing along even though she wasn't good at it just for the joy it brought her. She had a great sense of humor and the best laugh. She could take the smallest thing and turn it into something hilarious that you couldn't help but laugh at too. She loved God and had a very strong faith. She could often be found reading her Bible or in her prayer closet. That faith continued to deepen right up to the end.
She was preceded by her mother-in-law, Loriane and her beloved Granny Betty. She is survived by her loving husband Bert, her four children, Austin, Autumn, Garrett and Grace, her father, Tom, her mother, Mary Ellen, her sister, Tiffany, her brother, Dustin, her brothers-in-law, Earl, Bill, and Gill, her sisters-in-law, Stephanie, Mica, and LaDawna, her nephews, Logan and Ian and her "honorary grandkid" Coda (Coda Bear) as well as many other family members with a special thank you to her cousin Bambi and her Aunt Karen for their immense care, love and support in Danielle's time of need.
Mortuary services are in the care of Allen-Hall Mortuary. A funeral service will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019, at New Life Fellowship at 6:30 p.m. Flowers or donations can be sent to 2045 North 800 East, North Logan, UT. 84341. There will be a memory book at the service if you have stories or pictures you would like to bring to add to the book. Condolences may be expressed online at www.allenmortuaries.net.
