Darnee Niemann
03/08/1969 - 01/17/2020
Darnee Dutson Niemann, age 50, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by loved ones. She had a long battle with cancer that she was determined to win. She did not want to leave her husband of 32 years, Chris Niemann, or her 8 children and their beautiful families. What a joy and great blessing these children are and eternally will be.
Darnee was born on March 8, 1969, in Delta, Utah, to loving parents, Howard and Afton Dutson. She was welcomed with great joy into a family of 7 brothers and 1 sister. Growing up in a big family with that many brothers, fight and determination became an endearing trait that proved to be beneficial throughout her life.
She loved growing up in a big family and loved playing all kinds of sports, shooting guns, and doing anything the rest of the boys were doing.
She learned to play the piano and organ at a young age from her mother and was exceptionally talented as a pianist. At the age of 11, she started taking lessons at BYU from a professor and auditioned to play with the Utah Symphony when she was 13. She accompanied the choirs and musicals throughout high school and received many superior ratings in piano competitions and was awarded outstanding pianist. She especially enjoyed playing duets with her mom and sister.
Darnee taught piano for 22 years and loved her students. One of her favorite callings was playing the organ and has played in her church for many years. She loved serving, teaching, and being involved with the youth in the church. She served in many leadership callings and touched the lives of those she served. She had a Christlike gift to genuinely love the unlovable, the broken, and the misfits. All who knew her loved her.
She is preceded in death by many loved ones and sweet "gray haired friends" and some not so gray. She is survived by her husband Chris Niemann and her children; Tyson (Megan) Niemann with Jace, Aurora, and Celeste; Zak (Savannah) Niemann with Harper Jean; Kalei (Jared) Rowell with Isabella and Sophia; Kaden Niemann; Dayton Niemann; Dallas (Sydnie) Niemann; Zeb Niemann; and Tara Niemann and her dear parents Howard and Afton Dutson and siblings.
Many thanks to the Logan Cancer Center, and the caring nurses who became her friends along this journey. She left a lasting impact on countless lives. Her family has felt love radiate from everyone who has touched their lives during this time. In Darnee's words, "I'm going to miss all of this so much. I loved life."
Viewings will be held Sunday, January 19, 2020, at the Mendon Stake Center (460 S. 100 East) from 5-7 p.m. and Monday, January 20, 2020, from 11-12:30 p.m.
Funeral services will be Monday, January 20, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Mendon Stake Center.
Interment in the Mendon Cemetery.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ruddfuneralhome.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Jan. 18, 2020