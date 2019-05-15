Darwin Bywater

January 30, 1942 - May 9, 2019

Darwin Lamar Bywater died 9 May 2019, in Newton, Utah, of heart failure. Darwin was born in Brigham City, Utah on January 30, 1942, the youngest son of Milton Alfred Bywater and Lilas Simper Bywater. He attended Bear River Elementary School and Box Elder High School in Brigham City, class of 1960. Darwin was an avid horseman, and in his early years loved to follow the rodeos competing as a bareback, saddle bronc, and bull rider. He served in the Utah National Guard from 1960 to 1964.

He married Betty McMurtrey in 1965 and made his home in East Bear River City until they divorced in 1992. He raised two children, son Jay, and daughter Cherie. He loved supporting his children in high school activities and 4-H. He bred and raised thoroughbred quarter horses that were raced in chariot competition by himself, his son and daughter, and together they won many championships, including the Utah State Chariot Racing Championship in 1985, with Jay as the driver. Darwin also donated his time for many years to race his chariot teams for the Jackson Hole charity benefits. Darwin worked as a transport driver and heavy equipment operator, building bridges, roads, airport runways and dams. He retired as a Teamster in 1995.

After a 36-year separation, he married his high school sweetheart, Darla Rockwood on March 26, 1996. They made their home in Lynn, Utah and Newton, Utah. In 1999, Darwin and Darla established the Almo Creek Outpost, a popular steakhouse restaurant and lodge in Almo, Idaho, which they built, and operated until 2006. It was a labor of love for them both, a major highlight of their new life together and they enjoyed meeting people who came from all over the world to visit the City of Rocks National Reserve in Almo. They made many new friends, as well as enjoying visiting with old friends.

Darwin is survived by his wife Darla, his son Jay D. Bywater (Shelley), two grandsons Jay Dylan Bywater (Grace) and Spencer Gene Bywater, great grandson Horace Lamar Bywater, a daughter Cherie Bywater, and one older brother, Milton S. Bywater (Marie). He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Max Bywater (Roberta), brother Marvin E. Bywater (Carolyn) and Harold D. Bywater (Marchine).

Darwin requested there be no funeral or memorial service and that his friends and family remember him as he was in life. Any condolences for family can be sent to Gillies Funeral Chapel. Donations in his memory may be made to the Salt Lake City .

