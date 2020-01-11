|
|
Darwin C. Hansen
10/05/1937 - 01/06/2020
Darwin C. Hansen passed away on January 6, 2020, in Bountiful, Utah, from complications following a stroke. He was born October 5, 1937, to Clyde and Ruth Hansen in Logan, Utah, and grew up on a wheat farm in south central Idaho, where he formed many great, lasting memories. He attended schools in Logan, Utah, and served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Western Canada, 1957-1959. Upon his return, he married Genae Erickson, his high school sweetheart, November 25, 1959, in the Logan Temple. He attended Utah State University earning a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering. He served two years active duty in the military and then worked for Mountain Bell Telephone for three years.
During this time, Genae encouraged Darwin to fulfill his dream of attending law school, which he did at the University of Utah. They had three small boys and Genae taught piano lessons while Darwin completed his education. He graduated with a Juris Doctor Degree in 1970.
He practiced law for 27 years in Utah following which the Governor appointed him a District Court Judge in Davis County, where he served for ten years. The law brought Darwin much fulfillment and joy until his retirement in January of 2008. Darwin served one term in the Utah House of Representatives, 1972-1974. He was active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in multiple branch, ward, stake and temple callings. He served as a sealer in the Bountiful Temple for many years.
Darwin and Genae had three sons and two daughters: Paul Hansen (Susan); John Hansen, deceased, (Kristen); David Hansen (Diane); Ruthanne Ellis (Jeremy); and Ann-Marie Gollaher (Nathan). Genae passed away from cancer on December 22, 1990, after 31 wonderful years of marriage.
Darwin married Ann Hansen Smedley on November 8, 1991. Ann had lost her husband, Stan Smedley, from cancer the same month that Darwin lost Genae. At the time of their marriage, Ann was the mother of three children and three step-children: Jill Hansen Williams (Kade); Jeff Hansen (Julie); Jay Hansen (Marie); Mark Smedley (Lynette); Steve Smedley (Shelle); Teia Rogers (David).
Thus, three families became one large family, enjoying reunions, Sunday dinners, and many family events. Their family currently consists of 11 children, 41 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, and many spouses. Darwin and Ann celebrated their 28th wedding anniversary days before his stroke.
Darwin's love of God, Family and Country was apparent throughout his life. His life motto was, "Just stay the course," which he did.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 11, 2020, at the Bountiful 41st Ward, 33 South Moss Hill Drive, Bountiful, Utah. Viewings will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, January 10, 2020, at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main, Bountiful, Utah, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Saturday at the church prior to the service. Online guestbook at www.russonmortuary.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Jan. 11, 2020