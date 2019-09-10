|
Darwin J. Cannell
November 7, 1930 - September 6, 2019
Darwin J. Cannell, 88, returned to his Heavenly Father surrounded by his family, September 6, 2019.
He was born November 7, 1930, in Smithfield, Utah. He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Darwin served a full-time mission for the Church to the Great Lakes Mission from 1955 to 1957. He was a hard worker who adored his family and considered them his greatest accomplishment. He continued the legacy of his father and grandfather on the family farm and moved pipe into his 83rd year. He is the biggest Aggie fan his family knows and retired from Utah State University in 2000. He married Patricia Reeves on February 17, 1961, in the Salt Lake Temple.
He was preceded in death by his father, George Chester Cannell, mother Susie Melba Greene, and his brother, Lawrence George Cannell. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Reeves, and their children: Jill (Claude) Speth of Syracuse, Utah; Cheryl (Alma) Burgess of Smithfield, Utah; Michael (Joye) Cannell of Nephi, Utah; Douglas (Chelsea) Cannell of North Logan, Utah; Brent (Melissa) Cannell of Nixa, Missouri; and Ryan (Jennifer) Cannell of North Logan, Utah. He also leaves behind 25 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Noon in the Smithfield 9th Ward Chapel, 660 West 200 North, Smithfield, Utah. Viewings will be held on Friday from 6-8 p.m. at the church and Saturday from 10-11:30 a.m. also at the church. Interment will be in the Smithfield City Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Sept. 10, 2019