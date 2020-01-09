|
David Alan Yeates
June 10, 1951 - January 5, 2020
Born June 10, 1951, in Logan, Utah, son to Melvin Johnson Yeates and Dyrene Tibbitts Yeates. He passed away January 5, 2020, at his home in Wellsville, Utah, with his sweetheart by his side.
Dave spent his childhood growing up in the Cache Valley. Working with his family at the Yeates Coal yard and skating on the frozen winter ponds. After graduating High school he joined the U.S. Army and proudly served in Germany. He was known by many for his years working at Anderson Lumber in Preston, ID. Then in his later years working at Weathershield and Auto Liv. Dave had a love for the outdoors, fishing, hunting and wildlife. He married ReNae Talbot and later divorced. Then on, April 16, 1993, he married his sweetheart and love of his life Jan Russell. Together they lived life to the fullest. They spent many years traveling where, Dave found his love for denim shorts and flip flops. He loved dutch oven cooking and outdoor get togethers. Dave was a loyal friend and his sense of humor always had everyone laughing.
He is survived by wife Jan; his children Ra Yeates (Sunny), Alan Yeates (Autumn), Tymer Yeates (Shari), Mike Bratt (Kristi), Christy Jones (Cody), Mike Russell, Michelle Russell (Ryan), Paula Moore (Tyrel) and Becki Fowler (Tyler). His brother Keith Yeates (Vicki) many nieces and nephews. Dave was the proud grandpa to 28 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents Melvin and Dyrene Yeates; brothers Loran Yeates, Joel Yeates, Ronald Yeates, Kevin Yeates and Brian Yeates; grandchildren Ashlee Yeates, Stetson Yeates and Shawn Moore.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Sunset Valley Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held Friday, January 10, 2020, at 11 a.m. in The New Life Fellowship Church 2045 N. 800 East, North Logan. A Viewing will be held prior to the service from 10-10:45 a.m. Interment will be in the Logan City Cemetery. The Family is so thankful to the loving care provided by staff and nurses of the Logan Intensive Care unit, Symbli Healthcare and most of all Tai Call.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Jan. 9, 2020