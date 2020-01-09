Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset Valley Mortuary
67 E 100 N
Logan , UT 84321
(435) 535-3335
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
The New Life Fellowship Church
2045 N. 800 East
North Logan, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
The New Life Fellowship Church
2045 N. 800 East
North Logan, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Yeates
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Alan Yeates


1951 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Alan Yeates Obituary
David Alan Yeates
June 10, 1951 - January 5, 2020
Born June 10, 1951, in Logan, Utah, son to Melvin Johnson Yeates and Dyrene Tibbitts Yeates. He passed away January 5, 2020, at his home in Wellsville, Utah, with his sweetheart by his side.
Dave spent his childhood growing up in the Cache Valley. Working with his family at the Yeates Coal yard and skating on the frozen winter ponds. After graduating High school he joined the U.S. Army and proudly served in Germany. He was known by many for his years working at Anderson Lumber in Preston, ID. Then in his later years working at Weathershield and Auto Liv. Dave had a love for the outdoors, fishing, hunting and wildlife. He married ReNae Talbot and later divorced. Then on, April 16, 1993, he married his sweetheart and love of his life Jan Russell. Together they lived life to the fullest. They spent many years traveling where, Dave found his love for denim shorts and flip flops. He loved dutch oven cooking and outdoor get togethers. Dave was a loyal friend and his sense of humor always had everyone laughing.
He is survived by wife Jan; his children Ra Yeates (Sunny), Alan Yeates (Autumn), Tymer Yeates (Shari), Mike Bratt (Kristi), Christy Jones (Cody), Mike Russell, Michelle Russell (Ryan), Paula Moore (Tyrel) and Becki Fowler (Tyler). His brother Keith Yeates (Vicki) many nieces and nephews. Dave was the proud grandpa to 28 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents Melvin and Dyrene Yeates; brothers Loran Yeates, Joel Yeates, Ronald Yeates, Kevin Yeates and Brian Yeates; grandchildren Ashlee Yeates, Stetson Yeates and Shawn Moore.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Sunset Valley Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held Friday, January 10, 2020, at 11 a.m. in The New Life Fellowship Church 2045 N. 800 East, North Logan. A Viewing will be held prior to the service from 10-10:45 a.m. Interment will be in the Logan City Cemetery. The Family is so thankful to the loving care provided by staff and nurses of the Logan Intensive Care unit, Symbli Healthcare and most of all Tai Call.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -