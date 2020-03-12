|
David Curtis Germany
December 25, 1987 - March 8, 2020
David Curtis Germany was born in Livermore, California, on December 25, 1987. He was raised in Pleasanton, California, and Providence, Utah. On Sunday, March 8, 2020, our beloved son, brother, and uncle died at the young age of 32. He was a resident of Logan, Utah.
David is survived by his loving parents, Curtis and Susan Germany, 6 older siblings, Amy (John) Turner, Robin (Dave) Wilson, Cara (Jeff) Trueman, Elizabeth (Ryan) Elder, Laura (Mike) Hall, Glenn (Aviann) Germany, and 29 Nieces and Nephews who adored him. He is preceded in death by his Grandparents, Max and Helen Bell and Will and Eunice Germany.
A viewing is scheduled for Friday, March 13, 2020, from 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 E. Center St., Logan, UT. A Celebration of David's life will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., with a viewing from 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m., at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 155 North 100 East, Providence, Utah.
In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Family History/Family Search Fund through the link below. Type in "Family History" in the Search bar and click on the Family History/Family Search Fund to donate.
https://donate.churchofjesuschrist.org/donations/church/humanitarian-services/humanitarian-aid-fund?cde2=475-home&lang=eng
Condolences may be expressed online at www.allenmortuaries.net.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Mar. 12, 2020