David Daines Kemp
1938 - 2019
David passed away peacefully of natural causes on December 29, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Judith CeCelia Nelson Kemp and six living children; Leslie (James) Stark, Kelly (Jim) Brown, Patti (David) Royster, Chris (Noel) Kemp, Scott Kemp, John (Andrea) Kemp and Steven Kemp, deceased. David and Judi have 17 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
Funeral services were held in San Jose, Calif. on January 2, 2020, and a graveside burial service will be held at Logan City Cemetery on January 6, 2020, at 12 noon with Military Honors. Arrangements by Allen-Hall Mortuary. www.allenmortuaries.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Jan. 4, 2020