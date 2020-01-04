Home

Allen-Hall Mortuary
34 East Center Street
Logan, UT 84321
(435) 752-3245
Graveside service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
12:00 PM
Logan City Cemetery
David Daines Kemp


1938 - 2019
David Daines Kemp Obituary
David Daines Kemp
1938 - 2019
David passed away peacefully of natural causes on December 29, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Judith CeCelia Nelson Kemp and six living children; Leslie (James) Stark, Kelly (Jim) Brown, Patti (David) Royster, Chris (Noel) Kemp, Scott Kemp, John (Andrea) Kemp and Steven Kemp, deceased. David and Judi have 17 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
Funeral services were held in San Jose, Calif. on January 2, 2020, and a graveside burial service will be held at Logan City Cemetery on January 6, 2020, at 12 noon with Military Honors. Arrangements by Allen-Hall Mortuary. www.allenmortuaries.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Jan. 4, 2020
