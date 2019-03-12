David Hover

May 6, 1942 - March 8, 2019

David "S" Hover, 76, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019, at the Franklin County Transitional Care Center in Preston, Idaho. He was born May 6, 1942, in Havre Hill, Montana, to Roy O. and Myrtle Shaffer Hover. He married Brenda McClung on May 26, 1966, in the Logan LDS Temple.

He enjoyed many different activities and hobbies. He loved boating, scuba diving and reading a good book. David was always interested in computers and hunting and enjoyed bowling as well. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served as elders quorum president, branch president, ward clerk and in the Sunday School presidency. He always enjoyed time with his family and loved ice cream! David also served in the United States Air Force during Vietnam.

David is survived by his wife Brenda, of Preston; his children James (Jennifer) Hover, of Pocatello, ID; Renell L. Anderson of Pocatello, ID; Laura Christensen of Buckeye, AZ; and Sara J. (Dennis) Young, of Smithfield, UT; and Roy (Jessica) Hover, of Tooele, UT. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren and five stepgrandchildren as well as a sister, Marilyn (Ron) Hassall, of Boone, Iowa. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Calvin Hover.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 14, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the Preston 8th Ward chapel, 213 S. 200 East, in Preston. A viewing will be held Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Webb Funeral Home and Thursday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in the Preston Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com. Published in Logan Herald Journal on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary