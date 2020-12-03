1/1
David Sheldon Nelson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Sheldon Nelson
March 10, 1949 - December 1, 2020
David S. Nelson, 71, of Nibley, Utah, passed away at home on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, after an extended illness.
He was born on March 10, 1949, in Logan, Utah, to Etta Mae Buttars and Sheldon R. Nelson.
He married Sheryl Bennett on February 3, 1969, and they have been married for 51 years. They have three children; Andrea (Scott) Raymond, Darrin (Kami) Nelson, and Adam Nelson. He has eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
He is survived by his sisters, Kathy (Steve) Andrews, Alana Buttars, Denise (Wayne) Shell and Julie (Jeff) Olson.
Per his wishes, he will be cremated and we will take him on one more fishing trip to Mackay, Idaho, on the Big Lost River, with a celebration of life to follow.
Memories may be shared with the family at www.whitepinefunerals.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
White Pine Funeral Services
753 S 100 E
North Logan, UT 84321
(435) 709-6800
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by White Pine Funeral Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved