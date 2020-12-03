David Sheldon Nelson
March 10, 1949 - December 1, 2020
David S. Nelson, 71, of Nibley, Utah, passed away at home on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, after an extended illness.
He was born on March 10, 1949, in Logan, Utah, to Etta Mae Buttars and Sheldon R. Nelson.
He married Sheryl Bennett on February 3, 1969, and they have been married for 51 years. They have three children; Andrea (Scott) Raymond, Darrin (Kami) Nelson, and Adam Nelson. He has eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
He is survived by his sisters, Kathy (Steve) Andrews, Alana Buttars, Denise (Wayne) Shell and Julie (Jeff) Olson.
Per his wishes, he will be cremated and we will take him on one more fishing trip to Mackay, Idaho, on the Big Lost River, with a celebration of life to follow.
