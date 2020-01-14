|
David Snyder
June 30th, 1940 - January 9th, 2020
David Lee Snyder, June 30th, 1940 - January 9th, 2020.
Our beloved dad, David (Duke) Snyder passed away unexpectedly in the town of Rancho El Dorado, Baja Mexico.
He was born June 30, 1940, in Kenmore, New York, to Walter and Grace Snyder. He was the oldest of four children. He had two brothers, Lanny and Ken Snyder, and sister Tina Snyder Hallock. He grew up in the Kenmore area, and graduated from the Kenmore West Senior High School.
Dad loved his country and enlisted in the Marine Corps where he was stationed in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. While serving our country he married his high school sweetheart, Elaine Margaret Wolf Mayhew. They had three children, David L. Snyder Jr., Catherine L. "Kelly" Adamson (Bill), and Scott W. Snyder (Linda). They lived in North Tonawanda, New York, until 1972 when he accepted a transfer to Logan, Utah, while working for the Wurlitzer Company as a Senior Purchasing Agent for them. Shortly thereafter our parents divorced. After the closing of the Wurlitzer plant, he finished his career working for Integrated Systems and ICON Health and Fitness in Logan, Utah, and retired in 2006.
He met HuiMei (Amy) Sims, from Amy's Mongolian BBQ, while living in Logan. They married and later moved to their second home in the San Felipe area of Baja Mexico. After several years they divorced. Dad then met Ingrid Hollinger while living in San Felipe. She had been his "bright spot" and loving partner in life for the last several years. They toured Europe every summer returning to San Felipe every winter. They enjoyed company and all of their time spent together, both with family and friends. These were very happy years for our dad!
Dad loved all sports, especially golfing, and his softball and bowling leagues in his younger years. He loved travel, adventure, hiking, animals, working in the yard, and most recently his nights out dancing and listening to the live music with Ingrid and their retirement community friends. Dad was always trying to find the "perfect" self-starting business. (He must have tried hundreds of them over the years!)
He was preceded in death by his parents, and both of his brothers. He is survived by his sister Tina, all three children, nine grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.
Dad was a simple man that was happiest enjoying living life to the fullest extent, always looking for the next adventure. Per his wishes, there will be no services. His family with gather at a future date for a celebration of his life!
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Jan. 14, 2020