|
|
David Taylor
07/08/1959 - 10/01/2019
David Lloyd Taylor, 60, of Rexburg, passed away peacefully October 1, 2019, at home, surrounded by his family, after more than a decade-long battle with breast cancer.
He was born July 8, 1959, in Ames, Iowa, to Wallace Reed and Martha Jane (Allison) Taylor. David was a life-long member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served a mission to Seville, Spain. He spent his youth in Columbus, Ohio, and Logan, Utah. He attended the Utah State University where he met his eternal companion, Judith Ann Jensen while in the Marching Band. They were married in the Logan Temple June 7, 1984.
David was a talented musician and composer who engaged his passion for music and percussion his entire life. He held undergraduate degrees in Music Education and Music Composition from Utah State University, an M.A. in Music Theory/Composition from the University of Wyoming, and a D.M.A. in music composition from Ohio State University.
After receiving his doctorate, David accepted a position as a faculty member in the music department at Brigham Young University - Idaho, (then Ricks College) and moved to Rexburg, Idaho. Among the many accomplishments during his 28-year career at BYU-Idaho, he founded the RixStix Percussion Group, directed the Percussion Ensemble, taught percussion, music theory, history, and technology. Over the course of his teaching career, he mentored thousands of musicians, empowering each with his talent, sense of humor, patience, and wisdom.
As a composer and performer, David worked and performed with many nationally and internationally renowned ensembles and performers, including Danny Kaye, Roger Williams, Ed Calle, and Kurt Bestor. He was a member of the Rexburg Tabernacle Orchestra where he performed alongside his wife and daughter, as well as the Idaho Falls Symphony. David was a published composer and author, completing the Oratorio for Percussion and Voice, "Ezekiel: Son of Man", in 2013.
A loving and devoted husband and father, David was an inspiration to all who crossed his path. When not with his family, he was happiest on the golf course, a pursuit that became an immense comfort and cause for celebration in recent years.
David is survived by his wife Judy Taylor, of Rexburg, and his children Joshua, of New York and Allison, of Chicago; his father, Wallace Taylor, of North Logan; siblings Alan, of Boise and Connie, of Chubbuck; and numerous nieces and nephews and former students. He was predeceased by his mother, Martha.
David's family extends their sincere gratitude to the many talented medical professionals, friends, and colleagues who loved and cared for him and his family during his long illness. Heartfelt appreciation is extended to Dr. Dane Dickson and the team at Teton Oncology.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 4, 2019, at the Rexburg 15th Ward LDS Chapel. The family will receive friends on October 3, 2019, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Flamm Funeral Home in Rexburg and Friday, October 4, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at the church prior to services. Burial will be in the North Logan City Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.flammfh.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Oct. 3, 2019