Dawnell Hatton Griffin


1949 - 2020
Dawnell Hatton Griffin Obituary
Dawnell Hatton Griffin
October 12, 1949 - February 26, 2020
Beloved Mother and Grandmother, Dawnell Hatton Griffin, age 70, died February 26, 2020, in her home in Mendon, UT. She was born October 12, 1949, in Fillmore, UT, daughter of Donald Hatton and Chell Edwards. Dawnell graduated from Fillmore High School in 1966 and went on to attend Utah State University and later Brigham Young University. She married Wade W. Griffin on August 15, 1969, in the Manti temple. Dawnell was a genealogical researcher, family and community historian, accomplished writer, and poet. Dawnell made friends everywhere she went and loved unconditionally. Her family was the most important thing to her. She is survived by her 8 children: James W., David (Jasmine), Lee (Teresa), Matthew (Lorie), Joshua, Amanda (Jake) McMichael, Katherine (Ben) Thompson, Sarah (McKelly) Peart, 39 grandchildren; siblings Patricia Morey, Molly Wintch, Linda Boothe and David Hatton. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Wade, her parents and 2 brothers. Viewing will be held on February 28, 2020, at the Mendon, Utah Stake Center, located at 460 South 100 East Mendon, UT, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Funeral services to follow at 1:30 p.m. Funeral Services are under the direction of Cache Valley Mortuary, 435-787-8514. Please share a memory of Dawnell at www.cvmortuary.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Feb. 27, 2020
