De Ann Read Vanderwerf
March 16, 1952 - September 27, 2019
DeAnn Read Vanderwerf, age 67, passed away Friday September 27, 2019. She was surrounded by her four sons and had been visited by other family and friends in the days leading up to her death, all of whom will miss her influence in their lives.
DeAnn was born to Dale and Darlene Read March 16, 1952, in Smithfield, Utah. She was oldest of five children. She took the lessons she learned at home to heart, paid her way through college, and earned a Bachelors degree in elementary education from Utah State University.
DeAnn's greatest influence was with her children. It fell to her to raise her sons in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She instilled in them a willingness to serve others. Her example of faith would extend to bless the lives of people in Taiwan and Texas through the full time missions served by her children.
A naturally friendly person, DeAnn forged lifelong friendships in Utah, New York, Minnesota, and California. She was a true sister to her many friends and made efforts to stay in touch.
DeAnn enjoyed making things for those in her life. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and making jewelry. Many of them were gifts for others.
DeAnn is survived by her sons Ryan, Adam, Andrew, and Daniel, granddaughter Emma, sisters Susan and Vicki, brother Robert, mother Darlene, and her friends.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, October 3, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and a funeral will be held Friday October 4 at 1:00 p.m. at the Hyde Park 5th ward (Center Street church) in Hyde Park, Utah. Please join us in celebrating the life of our mother, sister, daughter, and friend.
Condolences & memories may be shared online at www.nelsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Oct. 2, 2019