Home

POWERED BY

Services
Viewing
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hyde Park 5th ward (Center Street church)
Hyde Park, UT
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Hyde Park 5th ward (Center Street church)
Hyde Park, Utah, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for De Vanderwerf
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

De Ann Read Vanderwerf


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
De Ann Read Vanderwerf Obituary
De Ann Read Vanderwerf
March 16, 1952 - September 27, 2019
DeAnn Read Vanderwerf, age 67, passed away Friday September 27, 2019. She was surrounded by her four sons and had been visited by other family and friends in the days leading up to her death, all of whom will miss her influence in their lives.
DeAnn was born to Dale and Darlene Read March 16, 1952, in Smithfield, Utah. She was oldest of five children. She took the lessons she learned at home to heart, paid her way through college, and earned a Bachelors degree in elementary education from Utah State University.
DeAnn's greatest influence was with her children. It fell to her to raise her sons in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She instilled in them a willingness to serve others. Her example of faith would extend to bless the lives of people in Taiwan and Texas through the full time missions served by her children.
A naturally friendly person, DeAnn forged lifelong friendships in Utah, New York, Minnesota, and California. She was a true sister to her many friends and made efforts to stay in touch.
DeAnn enjoyed making things for those in her life. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and making jewelry. Many of them were gifts for others.
DeAnn is survived by her sons Ryan, Adam, Andrew, and Daniel, granddaughter Emma, sisters Susan and Vicki, brother Robert, mother Darlene, and her friends.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, October 3, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and a funeral will be held Friday October 4 at 1:00 p.m. at the Hyde Park 5th ward (Center Street church) in Hyde Park, Utah. Please join us in celebrating the life of our mother, sister, daughter, and friend.
Condolences & memories may be shared online at www.nelsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of De's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.