DeAnn Dunkley Geddes
02/18/1940 - 12/08/2019
DeAnn Dunkley Geddes passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019. She was born on February 18, 1940, in Fairview, Idaho, to Parley and Ruby Dunkley. She grew up in Franklin along with two sisters and a brother. She attended Preston High School. After graduation she married Leo C. Geddes in the Logan LDS Temple, July 3, 1958.
DeAnn was a self-taught individual. She learned quickly and enjoyed working with the public. She worked at the Preston Citizen, the Magistrate Court, the Health Department and soon she and Leo bought and operated an auto parts business, Geddes Auto. She not only did the accounting but she helped customers as well.
She served in many organizations in the LDS Church. Above all, she loved serving as Relief Society President. She loved the women she served with and those in the ward. She loved her grandchildren and would light up when they came to visit.
Some of her hobbies include crocheting, gardening, watching the Utah Jazz and sewing. She was a skilled seamstress making prom dresses, shirts, jackets, created pageant dresses and a wedding gown. The hobby her children and grandchildren will miss most is her scrapbooking flare.
She is survived by her husband Leo, her children, Todd (Betsy) Geddes, Herriman, UT; Geniel Lyons, Preston, ID; Michelle (Rick) Seamons, Tremonton, UT; Karren (Allen) Edwards, Malad, ID; 15 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, a brother Larry (Sue) Dunkley, Richmond, UT; a sister, Sharon (Robert) Jensen, Garland, UT. She was preceded in death by her parents, a stillborn brother and a sister JaNeen Bradford.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in the Preston South Stake Center, 55 E. 1st S., Preston, Idaho. Friends and family may call Friday, December 13, 2019, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Webb Funeral Home and Saturday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in the Preston Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at: webbmortuary.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Dec. 10, 2019