Home

POWERED BY

Services
Webb Funeral Home
1005 South 8th East
Preston, ID 83263
(208) 852-0533
Calling hours
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Preston South Stake Center
55 E. 1st S.
Preston, ID
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Webb Funeral Home
1005 South 8th East
Preston, ID 83263
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Preston South Stake Center
55 E. 1st S.
Preston, ID
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DeAnn Geddes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DeAnn Dunkley Geddes


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DeAnn Dunkley Geddes Obituary
DeAnn Dunkley Geddes
02/18/1940 - 12/08/2019
DeAnn Dunkley Geddes passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019. She was born on February 18, 1940, in Fairview, Idaho, to Parley and Ruby Dunkley. She grew up in Franklin along with two sisters and a brother. She attended Preston High School. After graduation she married Leo C. Geddes in the Logan LDS Temple, July 3, 1958.
DeAnn was a self-taught individual. She learned quickly and enjoyed working with the public. She worked at the Preston Citizen, the Magistrate Court, the Health Department and soon she and Leo bought and operated an auto parts business, Geddes Auto. She not only did the accounting but she helped customers as well.
She served in many organizations in the LDS Church. Above all, she loved serving as Relief Society President. She loved the women she served with and those in the ward. She loved her grandchildren and would light up when they came to visit.
Some of her hobbies include crocheting, gardening, watching the Utah Jazz and sewing. She was a skilled seamstress making prom dresses, shirts, jackets, created pageant dresses and a wedding gown. The hobby her children and grandchildren will miss most is her scrapbooking flare.
She is survived by her husband Leo, her children, Todd (Betsy) Geddes, Herriman, UT; Geniel Lyons, Preston, ID; Michelle (Rick) Seamons, Tremonton, UT; Karren (Allen) Edwards, Malad, ID; 15 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, a brother Larry (Sue) Dunkley, Richmond, UT; a sister, Sharon (Robert) Jensen, Garland, UT. She was preceded in death by her parents, a stillborn brother and a sister JaNeen Bradford.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in the Preston South Stake Center, 55 E. 1st S., Preston, Idaho. Friends and family may call Friday, December 13, 2019, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Webb Funeral Home and Saturday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in the Preston Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at: webbmortuary.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Dec. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DeAnn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -