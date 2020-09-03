1/1
DeAnn Jolley
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DeAnn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DeAnn Jolley
09/13/1940 - 08/30/2020
DeAnn Smith Jolley danced her way to Heaven on Aug. 30, 2020. She was born Sep. 13, 1940, at her grandparents house in Lewiston, Utah. She was the oldest daughter of Dean Edwin and AlDean Hendricks Smith. She was raised in Richmond where they farmed and raised all kinds of animals, mostly cows, chickens, and horses. Her dad and brothers raised and raced cutter horses using chariots. Her favorite horses she rode were Chester and Tony. She graduated from North Cache High and then attended Hollywood Beauty School in Ogden.
DeAnn married Earl Bowen Jolley September 14, 1962, in Richmond, they had four sons, Neil Smith, Michael Earl and Mark Edwin (twins), and James Richard. Their marriage was solemnized in the Logan Temple on February 4, 1965. She held many jobs in the church.
They lived in Logan, Richmond, and Roy moving to Ogden in 1966. She worked as a beautician in Ogden then Logan for many years, then at the Utah School for the Deaf as a cook, retiring in 1989. They traveled to California, where Earl worked for many years. They loved to dance to Country Music. They went to Nashville for a week, seeing as many shows and singers they could. They also went to Branson, seeing many shows in a week. They traveled to the Nauvoo Temple grounds and the Precious Moments Factory. She also spent 3 weeks in Alaska seeing all the sights and spending time with 2 dear friends.
She loved to crochet and did volunteer work for Senior Citizens for 9 years and the Eagles Lodge making quilts.
She is survived by her husband Earl; her four sons; her beloved grandchildren and great-grandsons whom she adored, Kyle, Kelsy, John, Jacob, Jesse, Kristina, McKayla, LeeAnn, Cierra, Ryleigh, Bristan, Conor and Braylan; great-grandsons Blaize and Atreus. She is also survived by 3 brothers and a sister, Roger (Kathy) Smith, Cleve (Maxine) Smith, Curtis Smith and Geraldine Johnson. She is preceded in death by her parents; grandparents and brother Willard Edwin (Eddie) Smith.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sep. 5, 2020, at the Richmond Cemetery with a viewing at the cemetery from 10 to 11 a.m. prior. A Viewing will also be held on Friday, Sep. 4 at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. from 6 to 8 p.m.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Myers Ogden Mortuary
Send Flowers
SEP
5
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Richmond Cemetery
Send Flowers
SEP
5
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Richmond Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Myers Mortuary
845 Washington Boulevard
Ogden, UT 84404
(801) 399-5613
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Myers Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved