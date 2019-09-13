|
Debby Bradshaw
12/21/1950 - 09/11/2019
Debra Fay Miller Bradshaw, 68, of Mendon, Utah, passed away in her home on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, surrounded by her family after a valiant battle with breast cancer.
Debby was born December 21, 1950, in Logan, Utah, to Paul and May Deakin Miller. She graduated from Bear River High School in 1968.
She married Rex Bradshaw on August 12, 1972, their marriage was later solemnized in the Logan Temple on December 27, 1979. The two of them raised their family of 5 children, 3 daughters and 2 sons, in the home that Rex built.
Debby worked at Brigham Apparel, Wurlitzer, Brigham City Community Hospital (where she met her best friend Jean Lucherini), and Logan Regional Hospital where she retired in April, 2011.
Next to her family and faith, gardening was Debby's greatest joy. She also enjoyed long road trips with Rex, the Oregon Coast being one of her favorite destinations.
Debby will be remembered as a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, caring neighbor, and genuine friend.
Debby is survived by her devoted husband (of 47 years) Rex; her children Michelle (Carl) Cordova, River Heights; Chris (Gaylyn) Bradshaw, Brigham City; Missy (Michael) Ibuyan, Nibley; Ryan (Brittney) Bradshaw, Mendon; Marci Bradshaw, Logan; 11 grandchildren; her sister Danna (Gaylen) Udy; and many nieces and nephews.
The family expresses deep gratitude to Intermountain Cancer Center & Intermountain Hospice. A special thanks to Julie Bennett R.N, Dr. Ali Ben-Jacobs, Dr. Sarunas Slieoraitis , Dr. David Faux and Dr. Casey Isom. The Mendon 4th ward, community, and friends for their tender care provided to Debby and her family.
Funeral services will be Saturday, September 14, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Mendon 4th Ward Chapel (20 North 100 West in Mendon, Utah). A viewing will be held Friday at the Nyman Funeral Home (753 S. 110 East, Logan) from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friends may also attend a viewing on Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. prior to services. Interment will follow the service at the Wellsville Cemetery.
Condolences may be shared at www.nymanfh.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Sept. 13, 2019