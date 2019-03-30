Debra Daines

October 3, 1954 - March 27, 2019

Debbie Daines passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, following an extended illness. She was born October 3, 1954 in Logan, Utah to James Norman Daines and Roma Hurren. She was the fifth of eight children. Debbie graduated from Logan High School. She worked for several companies over the years, including Wurlitzers, the State of Utah, and Utah State University. Debbie was very talented at needlepoint, counted cross stitch, and crocheting. She loved making beautiful pictures done in needlepoint. She enjoyed going for walks and exercising. She loved going up in Logan Canyon and driving over to Bear Lake. She loved planting flowers and keeping the yard looking nice. She attended the 3rd Ward alongside her mom, Roma.

Debbie was a devoted daughter to her mother, Roma. She spent many years caring for her mother, and she did this selflessly and with great care and love. Debbie was a very sweet and special person. She had a loving heart, a gentle nature, and a kind and thoughtful spirit. She will be missed greatly by her family and friends.

Debbie is survived by her siblings and their spouses: Donna and Ralph Jacobson, Scott and Jan Daines, Clair and Brenda Daines, and Deon and Gaylord Puati. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Norman and Roma, three sisters: Dixie Freeman, Denise Daines, and Dot Daines, and her brother-in-law, Larry Freeman. Special thanks to the staff at Rocky Mountain Care and at Williamsburg and to Claire Jarvis for helping Debbie along her journey.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday, April 3 at 11:00 a.m. at Hyde Park Cemetery.

