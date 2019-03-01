Dee Dockstader

September 12, 1932 - February 28, 2019

Urias Dee Dockstader was born Sept. 12, 1932, to Urias "Curly" Dockstader and Neta Bench Dockstader. He passed away Feb. 28, 2019, at the age of 86.

Dee grew up in Preston, Idaho, and spent most of his life there. He loved to read, golf, travel and spend time with his family.

Dee enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1950. He served honorably and was discharged March 5, 1953.

He married Gloria Spackman on Oct. 23, 1953. Their marriage was solemnized in the Logan Utah Temple on May 18, 1962. They had five children: Rick (Maxine) Dockstader, Teresa (Ivan) Elmer, Rochelle (Dell) Simper, Kim Dockstader and Mindy (Brad) Daley. They were blessed with 14 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

Dee worked with his father-in-law in road construction and then worked with his father in the cement and construction business. The last 15 years before retirement had him working at Presto Products.

He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in various callings including many years in Scouting. He served in the Logan Utah Temple for five years. He loved this calling and received many wonderful blessings from his service.

He is survived by his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Gloria, parents and brother Leon.

Dee's family would like to extend a special thank you to Tiffany Dockstader for her loving care of our father for almost 4 years, which allowed him to continue living in his home, the caregivers and staff at Heritage Senior Living Center for their kindness and great care, and Signature Access Home Health for their tender care in Dad's last days.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 7, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Preston 8th Ward chapel, 213 S. 2nd East, Preston, Idaho. Friends may call Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Webb Funeral Home and Thursday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. prior to the funeral at the church. Interment will be in the Preston Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at: webbmortuary.com. Published in Logan Herald Journal on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary