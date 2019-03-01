Home

POWERED BY

Services
Webb Funeral Home
1005 South 8th East
Preston, ID 83263
(208) 852-0533
Calling hours
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Webb Funeral Home
1005 South 8th East
Preston, ID 83263
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Preston 8th Ward chapel
213 S. 2nd East
Preston, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Preston 8th Ward chapel
213 S. 2nd East
Preston, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dee Dockstader
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dee Dockstader


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dee Dockstader Obituary
Dee Dockstader
September 12, 1932 - February 28, 2019
Urias Dee Dockstader was born Sept. 12, 1932, to Urias "Curly" Dockstader and Neta Bench Dockstader. He passed away Feb. 28, 2019, at the age of 86.
Dee grew up in Preston, Idaho, and spent most of his life there. He loved to read, golf, travel and spend time with his family.
Dee enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1950. He served honorably and was discharged March 5, 1953.
He married Gloria Spackman on Oct. 23, 1953. Their marriage was solemnized in the Logan Utah Temple on May 18, 1962. They had five children: Rick (Maxine) Dockstader, Teresa (Ivan) Elmer, Rochelle (Dell) Simper, Kim Dockstader and Mindy (Brad) Daley. They were blessed with 14 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
Dee worked with his father-in-law in road construction and then worked with his father in the cement and construction business. The last 15 years before retirement had him working at Presto Products.
He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in various callings including many years in Scouting. He served in the Logan Utah Temple for five years. He loved this calling and received many wonderful blessings from his service.
He is survived by his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Gloria, parents and brother Leon.
Dee's family would like to extend a special thank you to Tiffany Dockstader for her loving care of our father for almost 4 years, which allowed him to continue living in his home, the caregivers and staff at Heritage Senior Living Center for their kindness and great care, and Signature Access Home Health for their tender care in Dad's last days.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 7, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Preston 8th Ward chapel, 213 S. 2nd East, Preston, Idaho. Friends may call Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Webb Funeral Home and Thursday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. prior to the funeral at the church. Interment will be in the Preston Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at: webbmortuary.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now