|
|
Del Mac Nielsen
February 22, 1938 - March 7, 2020
Del Mac Nielsen, 82, of Hyrum, Utah, passed away March 7, 2020, at home, surrounded by family. He was born February 22, 1938, in Hyrum, Utah, to Carl B & Hilda Leishman Nielsen. Del married Nancy Ann Hoppie February 14, 1963, in the Logan, Utah Temple.
Del worked for the telephone company for 37 years. He served in the Army and continued his patriotic service with the American Legion. He dedicated his life to service through the Hyrum Jaycee's, Telephone Pioneers, Military Honors, and was on the Board of the Hyrum City Senior Center. He served a 2 1/2 year mission to Sweden for The Church Of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and throughout his life he had various callings within the church including a 7 year mission with his wife Nancy at the Humanitarian Center in Hyrum.
Del is survived by his wife, and children Georgia of Perry and Robert (Ruby) of Hyrum. 4 grandsons Jake (Kassie) Nielsen, Jordon (Amber) Tucker, Joshua (Shaniah) Tucker, and Kade Nielsen. 3 greats Hudson, McCoy, & Cooper with 2 making their appearance soon. Del was so excited to meet them he couldn't wait!!
Del is also survived by 4 siblings Betty Loosle, Donna Pearce, Devon (Judi) Nielsen, and Danny (Mary Jean) Nielsen. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Clark Nielsen.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Monty and Letty from Primrose Hospice for the excellent care that they provided.
Funeral Services are under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary. A Viewing will be held, Friday, March 13th from 6-8 p.m. at the LDS church located at 125 North 400 West in Hyrum. Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 14 with a viewing from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the same location. Interment will be in the Hyrum Cemetery.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.allenmortuaries.net.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Mar. 12, 2020