Delbert Seamons Obituary
Delbert Seamons
February 24, 1930 - February 23, 2020
Delbert Jepsen Seamons, 89, passed away on February 23, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 29 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 550 W. Cedar Street in Pocatello, Idaho. Viewings will be held at the church from 6-8 p.m. Friday evening, as well as one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Graveside services will begin at 2:30 p.m. at the Mink Creek Cemetery, 7386 N. Capitol Hill Rd., Preston, Idaho 83263. For a full obituary, see wilksfuneralhome.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Feb. 25, 2020
