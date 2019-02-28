Services Allen-Hall Mortuary 34 East Center Street Logan , UT 84321 (435) 752-3245 Viewing 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Laketown LDS chapel 115 E. 100 South Laketown , UT View Map Viewing 9:30 AM - 10:30 AM Laketown LDS chapel 115 E. 100 South Laketown , UT View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Laketown LDS chapel 115 E. 100 South Laketown , UT View Map Resources More Obituaries for Delford Webb Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Delford Leslie Webb

June 27, 1926 - February 24, 2019

Delford Leslie Webb passed away Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the age of 92. For 70 years he was the loving husband and friend to LuRene Webb.

Delford was born June 27, 1926, on a small farm in Laketown, Utah, to Elsie Elvira Earley and Albert Leslie Webb. He learned the value of hard work at a young age spending his days milking cows, feeding animals and helping on the farm. He helped his dad haul milk from around the valley to the Laketown creamery by team and wagon and later by truck. He graduated from North Rich High School where he enjoyed playing basketball and baseball. He served in the U.S Army during World War ll. He was a sergeant in the motor pool and spent time in Korea, Japan and Texas. After returning home from the war he married his sweetheart Mary LuRene Eller on Dec. 29, 1948, in the Logan LDS Temple. They raised their family in Laketown and together had four children. He spent 14 years hauling milk to the Paris, Idaho, and Smithfield, Utah, creameries. He was a custodian for the North Rich School. He then started driving school bus and was later the transportation director. In 1986, after 28 years, he retired from the Rich County School District. He owned "Webb Trucking" with his son and enjoyed hauling cattle around the country for many years.

He was a member of the American Legion and always felt honored and privileged to live in a country that offers us such amazing opportunities. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in various church callings and worked in the Logan Temple with his wife.

Delford loved telling stories about "the good ole days." He enjoyed music and traveled to many dances and played his guitar in a band called the "Harmony Hounds." LuRene has a beautiful voice, and they have many memories singing and dancing together. He often talked about his long bus trips and the lifelong relationships that were made with the students through the years. He drove through many blizzards and freezing weather late at night, delivering students to their front door. He was very dedicated to his work, and parents still thank him for caring for their children over the many miles they traveled.

He enjoyed his retirement with his wife at their home with family and friends always nearby. He loved his family and enjoyed family vacations, camping and picnics in the mountains. He spent many years mowing the streets of Laketown and taking care of the Laketown City Park. Delford had a talent for fixing things and spent many hours repairing machinery. He was a friend to all and was often found visiting with others on a summer day under the shade trees in his yard.

He will be remembered for his kindness, love and example of compassion. We will miss him but know we will see him again. He is survived by his wife LuRene and children Marsha (Kent) Meyerhoffer, Chuck (Randee) Webb, Rose(Steve) Thompson, Lois(Bill) Shupe, 12 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, two sisters, daughter-in-law (Christine Webb) and great-grandson (Quincey Jackson Weston Shupe).

Funeral services will be held Monday, March 4, 2019, at 11 a.m. in Laketown at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. A viewing will be held prior to the funeral from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. and also March 3, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. Internment at the Laketown Cemetery, military honors by the American Legion.

