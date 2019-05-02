Della Palmer Buttars

March 26, 1923 - April 29, 2019

Della Palmer Buttars, age 96, passed away on April 29, 2019, in Logan, Utah at Legacy House. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother.

Born in Winder, Idaho on March 26, 1923, to Thomas Condie Palmer and Alta Maughan Palmer, she grew up on the family farm with her four brothers and two sisters, milking cows and running work horses. She entertained us all with her sharp memory of her entire life… her house burning to the ground when she was three... getting indoor plumbing when she was 13… and finally getting electricity in her home the next year. She was a great student, was Harvest Ball Queen at Preston High, and attended Utah State University before she met and married Vincent Buttars on October 11, 1941.

While Vince was serving in WWII in Europe and North Africa, and later working at various jobs and businesses they started together, she raised her family, which eventually grew to seven children. Della and Vince were later sealed to their kids and to each other in the Logan LDS Temple. Della loved the Gospel, working with the Young Women, and watching conference. She always loved the Utah Jazz, even when they stunk, and could year after year break down the whole roster for you.

Della was never idle. She was a legendary and voracious reader, a spotless housekeeper, a great cook and canner, and a skilled game, dice, and card player. She made countless afghan quilts, baby sweaters, hot pads, and dish cloths. She even got a hole-in-one golfing, on her 70th birthday! Even with a house full of kids that were never neglected, she worked outside of the home for many years in various jobs. She loved running the switchboard and the front desk at the Baugh Motel for many years, and later worked with Vince and all of her kids at Buttars Tractor, the family farm machinery business. Della had a sharp mind her entire life, her proudest possession, and read hundreds of books. She especially loved history and historical fiction. She read her favorite book "Gone with the Wind" twice in the past six months. Della would relentlessly try to feed you from the minute you entered her home until you left, stuffed and entertained.

Della loved her immense family, consisting of Paulette (deceased), Monte (Suzanne Larson) of Kennewick WA, Rodney Lee (deceased), Darrell (Marianne Funk) of Clinton Utah, Cleve (Nan Wiser) of Brooklyn NY, Bonnie (Rick Monson) of Layton UT, and Bob (Leann Purser) of Deweyville UT. She also leaves 34 grandchildren, 82 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren, not an ugly one in the bunch. Also surviving Della are two siblings, Alta Durrant (Pocatello, ID) and Quinton Palmer (Salt Lake City, UT). She was preceded in death by her husband, Vince, who passed the day before their 70th anniversary. She also was preceded in death by her children Paulette (Bryan) and Rodney, a daughter-in-law, Debra, and by siblings Shirley, Leo and Dean Palmer, Maggie (Hobbs), and Beulah (Perry). She was a favorite aunt to many nieces and nephews.

The family expresses heartfelt thanks to the staff at Legacy House, and to her niece and great friend Dianne Carlson for countless hours of love and service.

There will be a visitation at the Nelson Funeral Home at 162 East 400 North, Logan, UT on Friday, May 3, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Services will be held at the LDS Chapel at 2540 North 400 East in North Logan on Saturday, May 4, at 12:00 noon. There will be a visitation on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. and ending at 11:30 a.m. Burial will take place immediately following the services at the Logan City Cemetery. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.allenmortuaries.net Published in Logan Herald Journal from May 2 to May 3, 2019