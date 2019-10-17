|
Delmar Dee Weeks
August 26, 1949 - October 14, 2019
Delmar Dee Weeks, 70, passed away suddenly with no pain or suffering on Monday, October 14, 2019, at Rocky Mountain Care Center in Logan, Utah, after visiting and laughing with friends. He was born on August 26, 1949, in Lewiston, Utah, to to Orson E. and Wilma Stephenson Weeks. He was the 8th of 10 children.
Delmar made friends wherever his adventures took him. He enjoyed camping road trips, going to new places and meeting new people. Anyone who knew Delmar, knows that he was definitely a two sided coin. He was always generous, thoughtful and caring. He will be missed by many.
Delmar is survived by his children Anthony Dee Weeks, Celia (Tim) Driskel, and Dustin and Jackie Weeks, grandchildren Jake (Kimberly) Driskel, Teyla (Jordan) Hardy, Chayce Rohweder (Camden Meyers), Carlee Jo Weeks, Jax Dustin Weeks, great grandchildren Nevaeh Driskel, Lex Driskel, Aaliyah Driskel, and Abel Hardy. He is also survived by his siblings Joan Gollnick, Bonnie (Albert) Zomorski, Linda Jones, Gene Weeks, Kenneth (Wendy) Weeks. He was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Oleen Peterson, DeVon, Monte, and Alan Weeks.
Funeral services will be held Monday, October 21, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in the Malad Stake Center 1250 North 1100 West in Malad, Idaho. There will be a viewing from 9:30 to 10:30 on Monday at the stake center. Friends and family welcome. Interment will be in the St. John Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com.
We love and we'll miss you Delmar.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Oct. 17, 2019