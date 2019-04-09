Services Webb Funeral Home 1005 South 8th East Preston , ID 83263 (208) 852-0533 Resources More Obituaries for Delora Henderson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Delora Winward Henderson

December 20, 1932 - April 5, 2019

"Do not go where the path may lead, go instead where there is no path and leave a trail" (Emerson). A trail to follow is what one small (in stature) loving, loyal, stubborn, compassionate woman has left us. Delora Winward Henderson was born 20 December 1932, in Whitney, Idaho, to Bertie William and Elizabeth Wuthrich Winward. We are sure they welcomed her home when she passed away-86 years later-on 5 April 2019. Delora died at her home in Dayton, Idaho, holding the hand of her high school love and husband of 67 years, Lawrence Blair Henderson, and surrounded by their family.

Delora's trail will continue to guide those who survive her. These include her dedicated husband, Blair (Dayton, Idaho), and their 12 children and spouses: Curtis and Vickie Henderson, Preston, Idaho; Ron Henderson and Sherre Finicum-H, Fredonia, Arizona; Debra and Brent Sorenson (and the late Mark Ward), Orem, Utah; Julie and Calvin Nash, Weston, Idaho; Dana and Phil Swensen, Hyde Park, Utah; Charleen and Kirk Merrill, Puyallup, Washington; Shannon and Bruce Horrocks, Wellsville, Utah; Lance and Misty Henderson, Dayton, Idaho; Jennifer and Jon Nelson, Dhahran, Saudi Arabia; Katie and Oak Norton, Highland, Utah; Stephanie and Brent Beutler, American Falls, Idaho; Bracken and Jessica Henderson, Clifton, Idaho. Other survivors include 7 of her 12 siblings, Elaine Gailey, Edward Winward, Judy Howell, Brent Winward, Bill Winward, and Linda Mortenson, 63 grandchildren, and 82 great-grandchildren.

Delora will be found tending to Heaven's gardens as she did so many yards and gardens here on earth. Blair and she operated Wormagic Nursery for 36 years providing family, neighbors, and the community with flowers and vegetable starts. She also donated and cared for flowers at the West Side Schools and the Dayton LDS Church for many years.

Her gift to grow things wasn't limited to plants; she nurtured people in and out of her family. Though she at one time hoped to be an RN, she instead chose to nurse her family full time as well as care for any number of stray and stranded animals and birds the kids brought home. Family was always Delora's main priority. She supported Blair as he received a bachelor's and master's degree from Utah State University and a PhD from the University of Idaho. She read thousands of stories to her children and grandchildren and could always provide them with a game, activity, or craft project. She encouraged and supported her children and grandchildren in their educational pursuits whether that was school, piano, dance, or any number of other lessons and attended those activities as much as possible. She loved making gifts for her family and each person could count on a unique creation she crafted with her beautiful sewing or handiwork. Her hands beaded wedding dresses, descented skunks, baked hundreds of Sunday dinner rolls, and dozens of chocolate chip cookies and served everyone around her. Those hands raised and herded numerous cattle and bottled thousands of jars of fruit and juice from the family orchard and garden.

She gently led others as she served within every organization of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She participated in scouting and guided others in making hundreds of quilts for humanitarian service. She changed others with her life of continuous service to everyone she knew and many she didn't know. She understood the worth of every person and treated them with respect. Her days started early and ended late; her stubbornness helped her to accomplish more in a day than most people could in a week. If she started something, she was going to finish it! As Blair said, "If she has a row to hoe, she will hoe to the very end of that row!" Few people could have filled their lives more fully and completely with love and goodness touched with a bit of spunk! There really is no way to measure the full impact of this beautiful woman and the lives she has touched, and the trails she has left, but this earth is brighter because of her heart and hands.

Funeral services will be held Friday, April 12, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in the Dayton LDS Church, 825 North Westside Hwy, in Dayton, Idaho. A viewing will be held on Thursday, April 11, from 6-8 p.m. at Webb Funeral Home in Preston, and Friday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church in Dayton. Interment will be in the Clifton Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com

In lieu of flowers, please buy and plant a tree, shrub, or flower in her honor. Make the world a more beautiful place like she did with her gift of growing and nurturing life.