DelRoy Dean Petersen
April 19, 1927 - August 30, 2019
DelRoy Dean Petersen, 92, passed away peacefully with his family around him on August 30, 2019. He was born on April 19, 1927, to LeRoy Calvin Petersen and Ada Balls Petersen in Logan, Utah. He was the fourth of five children. He attended school in Logan and at South Cache High. Dean enlisted in the United States Navy at the age of 17 and served during World War II and the Korean War. During his time in the Navy he started his career as an electrician. Upon returning home he became a Master Electrician and was a proud member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. He was a member for 64 years. He worked on many large jobs through out the state, Delta Power Plant, Huntington Power Plant, and Utah State University Spectrum. Dean raised two stepchildren, Debi and Michael Scharbach and is the father of Sheridan (LuAnn) Petersen and Ann (Brian) Jensen. He has 10 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. He married his sweetheart Joyce Dunford on December 1, 1983. They enjoyed many happy years together before Joyce passed away on January 19, 2012. A viewing will take place on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Allen Mortuary of North Logan, 420 East 1800 North, North Logan, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Graveside services will begin at 11:00 a.m. in the Logan City Cemetery. The family would like extend appreciation to the staff at Cache Valley Assisted Living that helped care for Dean. We are grateful for the love, compassion and patience that was shown to Dean and the family. Condolences may be expressed online at www.allenmortuaries.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Sept. 4, 2019