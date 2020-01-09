|
|
DelRoy Grant Herzog
April 15, 1940 - January 6, 2020
Born April 15, 1940, in Logan, Utah, to Leo Jessey and Sarah Elnora Byington Herzog. He was the 4th of 10 children and grew up in Logan.
DeLoy went to Logan High School where he was a member of the class of 1958.
He married Anne Hennefer on April 27, 1962, and in 1964 they were sealed for Eternity in the Logan Temple. They had three children: DeAnna (Deceased), Andrew Jay (JoLene), and William Grant (Kristy). They lived in Logan and Youngward before making their permanent home in Newton, Utah.
DeLoy started working for Walton Feed West located in Cache Junction Utah in 1963 and worked there until he retired in 2005. This work was mostly outdoor work, which is where he liked to be.
DeLoy is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as a High Priest. He loved being with the young men. He coached Bantam basketball, Slow Pitch softball, and was a member of the Boy Scouts of America. He has served as part of a Scout Committee, a Scout Master, and a Unit Commissioner in the Benson Stake. He loved going to summer camp with the boys. One summer he took time off work and spent the summer on staff at Hull Valley Scout Camp.
He did a lot of free work for the scout camps to keep them up to code. He loved being outdoors and in the woods.
Another one of his passions was old cars. He was never a great mechanic, but he had a couple of cars he puttered around with to restore them. He had numerous other cars that he would get running just good enough to be in a demolition derby. He drove for many years in the Preston derby as well as driving in the Logan and Hyrum derbies. He also had a large model car collection.
Another of his passions was cutting down trees. The only pay that he asked was to have the wood. Sometimes he was also paid, but only enough to replenish his supplies. He was always willing to help the town of Newton in any way that they needed.
DeLoy is survived by his wife Anne, two sons Andrew (JoLene) Herzog, Hyrum, Utah, and William Grant (Kristy) Herzog, Newton, Utah. Nine Grandchildren, three great grandchildren, and one brother C. Dan (Valerie) Herzog.
A viewing will be held Sunday, January 12th from 6 to 8 p.m. at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center in Logan. Funeral services will take place Monday, January 13th beginning at Noon at the Newton 2nd Ward Chapel, 76 South 100 West in Newton, with a viewing prior from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Interment will be in the Logan City Cemetery.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.allenmortuaries.net.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Jan. 9, 2020