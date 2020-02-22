|
|
Deneice Eskelson Spring
November 19, 1964 - February 19, 2020
Our beloved wife, mom, sister and daughter passed away on February 19, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones, following her courageous battle with Stage 4 Metastatic Gallbladder Cancer.
She was born November 19, 1964, in Logan, Utah, to the proud parents of Leslie and Marjorie Eskelson.
Deneice enjoyed being outdoors. She loved camping, golfing, snowboarding, snowmobiling, hiking, walking the dogs, shopping, crafts, jeeping and yard work. Deneice was good at anything she tried. There wasn't an animal she didn't love and she was continuously adopting strays. She also loved to travel.
She married the love of her life, Brian Spring, in Hawaii. The two of them traveled to Arizona many times to golf. She loved her job at Birch Creek Golf Course, where she met many people that became her friends.
She will be deeply missed by her friends and loved ones, but we're happy to know she has been reunited with the ones who proceeded her in death, Cortney (Daughter), Leslie (Dad), Boyd (Brother-in-law), Rondalyn (Sister). She is survived by her Husband, Brian Spring, Daughter, Shanda Housley, Step Daughter, Jayla Spring, Mother, Marjorie Eskelson, Mother-in-law, Gene Spring, Sister-in-law, Susan Bassett (Deloy), Brother, Read (Denae) Eskelson, Sister, Melanie (Mike) Christensen, Sister, Melissa (Jason) Dattage and Brother, Corey (Melissa) Eskelson.
A viewing will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020, from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the Allen-Hall Mortuary, located at 34 East Center Street, Logan, Utah. There will also be a viewing on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. at the LDS Church located at 600 East 120 South, Smithfield, Utah, followed by funeral services at 11:00 a.m.
Bri, Deneice and Shanda would like to thank Angie's Restaurant, Birch Creek Golf Course, Iron Gate Catering (Jeremy), Eagles Lodge and Jennie & Michelle and Jason & Leslee Olson, and all family and friends that made contributions. Deneice wanted everyone to be comfortable at her funeral so please feel free to wear casual dress.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.allenmortuaries.net.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Feb. 22, 2020