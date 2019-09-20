Home

Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home - Tremonton
111 North 100 East
Tremonton, UT 84337
(435) 257-3424
Viewing
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home - Tremonton
111 North 100 East
Tremonton, UT 84337
Viewing
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Fielding Stake Center
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Fielding Stake Center
375 West 15600 North
Fielding, UT
DeNora Fae Miller


1931 - 2019
DeNora Fae Miller Obituary
DeNora Fae Miller
August 17, 1931 - September 17, 2019
DeNora Fae Miller passed away peacefully on September 17, 2019, at the age of 88, surrounded by family. DeNora was born August 17, 1931, to Andrew DeVere and Nora LaMont in Logan, Utah. She married her sweetheart Job Jones Miller on June 23, 1949, and sealed in the Logan Temple on December 6, 1956.
DeNora has a daughter Barbara and two sons Lamont and Kent, 10 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren who she loved dearly and made her smile.
DeNora started working at age 14 at Ken's Drive-In. Some of her other jobs included Blue Bird in Logan, sewing lessons at the College of Southern Utah. DeNora and Job owned fabric & sewing machine stores in Rock Springs, Wyoming, Cedar City, Utah, and Millers Buttons & Bolts in Tremonton, Utah, for almost 45 years.
DeNora enjoyed sewing, tole painting, crochet and cooking. DeNora held many callings in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served 18 years in both the Logan and Brigham City temples with her sweetheart, Job. She has a granddaughter and a great grandson currently serving missions. DeNora enjoyed serving people both in the community and church.
She is survived by her husband: Job Jones Miller; children and their spouses: Barbara & Del Barnhurst of Fillmore, UT, Lamont & Beverly Miller of Fielding, UT, and Kent & Susan Miller of Riverside, UT; siblings: Paul LaMont, Villa Craig, and Vicky Leiser; and her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 23, 2019, in the Fielding Stake Center (4375 West 15600 North, Fielding, UT). Viewings will be held on Sunday, September 22, 2019, from 5-7 p.m. at the Rogers & Taylor Funeral Home (111 N. 100 East, Tremonton) and at the church prior to the funeral service from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Interment in the Fielding Cemetery.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Our House Assisted Living and Legacy Hospice who showed so much loving care to DeNora.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ruddfuneralhome.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Sept. 20, 2019
