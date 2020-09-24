1/2
Derrald Lewis Watkins
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Derrald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Derrald Lewis Watkins
September 1, 1922 - September 20, 2020
"Always leave a place better than you found it." This was the motto Dad lived by. He was always kind, helping people was his joy, and sharing stories of his one and only, Norma, who he married in the Logan Temple in 1946. On Sunday, September 20, he was happily reunited with his sweet-heart, who proceeded him in death in 2011. Derrald "Wat" served during World War II as a Chief Petty Officer in the Navy, stationed on the Island of Midway, as well as Honolulu, Hawaii, where he was a lifeguard on Waikiki Beach. After the Navy, he graduated from Utah State University and began his career as an Executive with the Boy Scouts of America, serving the boys in the Logan, UT, Walla Walla, WA, Bakersfield, CA, and San Diego, CA Councils. He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in many callings, including Sunday School President in his branch at South Town Ranch in Sandy. Derrald is survived by his 4 children, Kathy Neal, Chandler, AZ, Kris Amussen (Rod), Salem, UT, Steven Derrald, Palm Springs, CA, and Jill Bridges (Lynn), St. George, UT, 13 grandchildren, and 32 great grandchildren.
We would like to thank Lisa and Robin and the rest of the Harmony Hospice team who so lovingly cared for dad in his final years - Angels all!
Dad we love and miss you, and you DID indeed leave this place better than you found it!
Public viewing with be Saturday September 26 from 11-11:45 a.m. at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 E Center, Logan. Please wear a mask and maintain social distance. There will be a family grave-side service on Saturday, in the Logan City Cemetery. Condolences and thoughts may be expressed online at www.allenmortuaries.net.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Viewing
11:00 - 11:45 AM
Allen-Hall Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Allen-Hall Mortuary
34 East Center Street
Logan, UT 84321
(435) 752-3245
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Allen-Hall Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved