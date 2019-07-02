Derwin C. Merrill

01/25/1934 - 06/29/2019

North Logan, Utah - Derwin Crockett Merrill, 85, passed away peacefully Saturday, June 29, 2019. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. He is the third son of Casper and Anna Merrill. He married his sweetheart, Luana Packer of North Logan, in the Logan Temple on June 1, 1956.

Derwin was born and raised in Richmond, Utah, near the land where the Fat Boy Ice Cream factory is now located. As a boy, he made ice cream with his father and brothers. When Derwin was 12 years old, the family moved the ice cream business to Logan. While attending Logan High School, Derwin became an expert marksman in the Army ROTC and was an outstanding tennis player. Derwin graduated with both a bachelor's and a master's degree in Civil Engineering from Utah State University. Following his university studies, Derwin was commissioned in the United States Army and served as Company Commander in the Engineering Battalion at Ft. Dix, New Jersey. While at Ft. Dix, he also served as the first branch president.

Following his military service, Derwin moved his family to Ames, Iowa, where he became an Instructor in the Iowa State University Civil Engineering Department and later received a Ph.D. Derwin loved playing racquetball and became the Iowa State University racquetball champion, defeating students and faculty alike. Derwin served in the church in Iowa as a counselor in the district presidency and later as a counselor in the stake presidency for eleven years.

In 1978, Derwin returned to Cache Valley with his family. He offered to help his father design equipment and build a new Ice Cream plant in Richmond, Utah. Even though he had a Doctor's Degree, he took courses in accounting and ice cream manufacturing to help Casper's Ice Cream company grow and thrive. He introduced computers into the company and a retirement program.

While in Richmond, Derwin served as Richmond City Mayor, and as president of the Cache Mayor's Association. He was the first bishop of the Richmond Fourth Ward and served on the High Council in the Richmond Stake. He also served as Stake Patriarch in both the Richmond and the Smithfield Stakes.

Derwin loved missionary work and was privileged to wear a missionary name tag during eight different periods of his life: first as a young man, then in the Cache Stake Mission Presidency, next as District Mission President in Iowa, and as the Stake Mission President in the Richmond, Utah Stake. He and Luana also served four "couples" missions. The first was in the Singapore Mission. Their second couples' mission was to Myanmar, which was formerly known as Burma. Their third mission was to Mongolia. Their fourth mission was to the Logan Family History Center in the Logan Tabernacle.

Derwin is survived by his wife, Luana Merrill, their seven children: Ralph Merrill (Diane), Smithfield; Janette Kelly (Brent), Hyde Park; Keith Merrill (Lotti), Logan; Linda Rands (Steve), Cary, Illinois; Paul Merrill (Stephanie), Smithfield; Kevin Merrill, Glendora, California; and Kyle Merrill (Tasha), Chuckey, Tennessee. Derwin and Luana have 33 grandchildren and 34 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother George Merrill (Pat) of Layton. Derwin was preceded in death by his parents and twin brothers, Richard and Ronald.

The entire Merrill family wishes to express our profound gratitude to the nurses and staff at Maple Springs, North Logan and to Integrity Home Care and Hospice, who took such good care of our Derwin.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon Saturday, July 6, 2019, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 2540 North 400 East, North Logan, and will be conducted by Bishop Brian Cox. Viewings will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home, 162 East 400 North, Logan, Utah. A second viewing will be at the Church on Saturday from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. prior to the funeral. Military rites and interment will be in the Richmond City Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.allenmortuaries.net. Published in Logan Herald Journal from July 2 to July 5, 2019