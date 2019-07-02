|
Derwin Crockett Merrill
January 25, 1934 - June 29, 2019
Funeral services for Derwin C. Merrill, 85, who passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019, in North Logan will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at the Green Canyon Ward Chapel, 2540 North 400 East, North Logan at 12 Noon. A viewing will be held on Friday at Nelson Funeral Home, 162 East 400 North from 6-8 p.m. and at the Church on Saturday prior to services from 10-11:30 a.m. Interment will be in the Richmond Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.allenmortuaries.net.
Arrangements are under the direction of Allen Mortuary of North Logan.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on July 2, 2019