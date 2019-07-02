Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nelson Funeral Home
162 East 400 North
Logan, UT 84321
(435) 752-3261
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nelson Funeral Home
162 East 400 North
Logan, UT 84321
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Green Canyon Ward Chapel
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Green Canyon Ward Chapel
2540 North 400 East
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Derwin Merrill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Derwin Crockett Merrill


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Derwin Crockett Merrill Obituary
Derwin Crockett Merrill
January 25, 1934 - June 29, 2019
Funeral services for Derwin C. Merrill, 85, who passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019, in North Logan will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at the Green Canyon Ward Chapel, 2540 North 400 East, North Logan at 12 Noon. A viewing will be held on Friday at Nelson Funeral Home, 162 East 400 North from 6-8 p.m. and at the Church on Saturday prior to services from 10-11:30 a.m. Interment will be in the Richmond Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.allenmortuaries.net.
Arrangements are under the direction of Allen Mortuary of North Logan.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on July 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now