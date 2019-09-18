|
|
Dilean Kofoed Burnett
September 14, 1943 - September 14, 2019
Dilean Kofoed Burnett passed away ever so peacefully on September 14, 2019.
She was born September 14, 1943, in Preston, Idaho, to Thelma Lloyd and Donald Stephens Kofoed. She was raised in Dayton and Preston and graduated from West Side High.
Dilean met her sweetheart Lorin Stuart Burnett at a dance in Smithfield, Utah, it was love at first sight. They were married on July 19, 1967, in the Logan Temple. They started their lives together in Fairview and Whitney, Idaho, later settling with their seven children in Hyrum and Paradise, Utah.
She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and faithfully served in various callings.
Dilean enjoyed crocheting, camping, sewing, reading and working in her flower bed. Above all she was an amazing wife, mother and grandmother.
She is survived by her husband Lorin Burnett, her 7 children: Deann Torrence, Paradise, UT; Doug (Tammy) Burnett, Pleasant View, UT; Jolene Thalman, Logan, UT; Audra (Justin) Didericksen, Paradise, UT; Calvin (Valene) Burnett, Santa Clara, UT, Candice (Blake) Nyquist, Avon, UT; and Karen Burnett, Brigham City, UT; 21 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren; 1 brother Donald (Nonavee) Kofoed and 1 sister Beverly (Garth) Hebdon.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two siblings, and one great-grandson and her in laws.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in the Paradise 2nd Ward Chapel (9060 South 200 West, Paradise) with a viewing held on Thursday from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. and prior to the funeral from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Interment will be at the Plymouth Cemetery.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ruddfuneralhome.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Sept. 18, 2019