1/1
Dixie Lee Windley
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dixie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dixie Lee Windley
3/7/1934 - 7/2/2020
Dixie Lee Windley died peacefully on Thursday, July 2, 2020. She was born in Logan, Utah, on March 7, 1934, to Harold Leland and Virginia Petersen Andrews. She was raised in Providence, Utah. She often talked about the countless hours she spent with her beloved grandmother, Alice Andrews. Her grandparents played a large part in her formative years and she talked about how she could not wait to be reunited with them. Dixie graduated from South Cache High School and worked in various jobs until she met and married J.R. Windley. They were blessed with three children. They were later divorced.
Dixie worked for the Division of Family Services for many years and blessed the lives of those she served. Dixie was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in various church positions but the one that she genuinely loved and enjoyed was visiting the residents at Providence Assisted Living. She made sure that each one of them received a visit and something special on their birthday. Dixie loved working out in her yard growing beautiful flowers. She spent numerous hours outside making sure that every weed had been pulled and everything had been watered. She loved her children and she especially enjoyed her grandchildren when her health allowed. She will always be known as Grandma Dixie to her 10 grandchildren and her 12 great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her three children, Randy Windley, Logan, UT, Roxanne Butterfield (Blake), St. George, UT, Rachelle Thornhill, (Eric), Tempe, AZ, and her brother John (Connie) Andrews, Bullhead City, AZ.
Graveside services will be held in the Logan Cemetery on Monday, July 20, 2020, at noon. The family would like to thank Waterfall Assisted Living and Intermountain Healthcare for the care they provided in her last days.
Arrangements are under the direction of McMillan Mortuary, 435.688.8880. Condolences may be shared at mcmillanmortuary.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Logan Herald Journal from Jul. 16 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Logan Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McMillan Mortuary
499 E. Tabernacle Street
Saint George, UT 84770
(435) 688-8880
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McMillan Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved