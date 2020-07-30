1/2
Dolores Glover Buttars returned to the waiting arms of her loved ones July 27, 2020. She was born in Lewiston, Utah, on the 26th day of June in 1933 to Burt and Florence Boman Glover. She was welcomed by 3 brothers and 3 sisters. She attended school in Lewiston and North Cache High School.
Dolores married Arlen Morris Buttars on November 20, 1949, at the tender age of 16. They were later sealed in the Logan Temple on June 13, 1973. Arlen was the 4th of 6 boys. Mom and Dad had 6 children, 3 sons and 3 daughters.
Mom had many jobs, she retired from Cache County School District after 32 years, where she was fondly remembered as the "Lunch Lady."
Mom had many church callings including serving as Sunday School Secretary for many years. Mom and Dad served a mission in Salt Lake City at the Church History Library in the lab restoring books. Mom lived a life of service always helping someone, no matter how badly one of her children messed up, her love was unconditional!!!
She loved handwork, she knitted, crocheted, embroidered and quilted. She made many quilts and quilted many for other people. In 1966 they moved into the family home that was her parents, making it the 3rd generation to live there.
In 2016, Mom and Dad went to live at Pioneer Valley Retirement Home, where she was loved by all and made many new friends.
She is survived by 2 sons, DeVon (Sheila) Buttars, Clarkston, Utah; Dennis (Nancy) Buttars, South Jordan, Utah; and 3 daughters; Darlene (David) Andrew, Lewiston, Utah; Darla Buttars, Lava Hot Springs, Idaho; DiLynn (Steve) Christensen, Richmond, Utah. She is also survived by 19 grandchildren, 48 great grandchildren, 17 great-great grandchildren, and 20 great-great-great grandchildren. She is survived by her brother-in-law, Gail Buttars, Logan, Utah; and a sister-in-law LuDean Glover, St. George, Utah.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her siblings, her husband Arlen and a son Darrel.
Private Family Services will be held Friday, July 31, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 East, Preston, Idaho. A viewing will be held prior for friends and family from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Interment will be in the Lewiston, Utah Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared at: webbmortuary.com.


Published in Logan Herald Journal on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Viewing
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Webb Funeral Home
JUL
31
Service
11:00 AM
Webb Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Webb Funeral Home
1005 South 8th East
Preston, ID 83263
(208) 852-0533
