Don B. Poppleton
5/10/1936 - 12/4/2019
Don B. Poppleton passed away unexpectedly December 4, 2019, at Logan Regional Hospital, with family by his side. Don was born May 10, 1936, to William Larsen and Elsie Brown Poppleton. He grew up in Wellsville, where he attended Elementary and Junior High School. He graduated in 1954 from South Cache High School in Hyrum and he attended Utah State University for two years. Don and Charlene Woodruff were married in 1959. They had two sons Tim and Kelly. They were later divorced. He was a member of the United States Army and attended Paratrooper Training at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. He was later honorably discharged from the armed services. He really enjoyed the trip back to Fort Bragg in 2003, which brought back many fond memories of those years. He married Sheila Moser in 1964. They had 3 sons: Scott, Mike and Chris. They were later divorced. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
In December of 1983, Don met the love of his life Karen Stoor. They later married in 1984. His wife Karen has been by his side for 35 years and was there to hold his hand while he took his last breath on earth. He was a kind and loving man who willing took on the responsibility of step children. He also welcomed, as circumstances warranted it, grandchildren into his heart and home. He loved sports, especially football and enjoyed going to Aggie games, watching it on TV, or attending the kids (grandkids) games.
He worked for Jack Parson Companies where he retired after 35 years. He enjoyed post retirement working for for D&J Construction, Ogden, Utah, where he made a lasting friend with Delbert. Additionally, Don was the president of the Eagle Lodge # 3117 for four years.
Don is survived by his wife Karen of 35 years, Sister Ruth (Richard) Maughan, five sons, Tim (Marlene) Poppleton, Kelly (Karen) Hill, Scott (Diane) Poppleton and Chris Poppleton. Stepdaughters, Penny Mackey, Pam (Randy) Barber, Kary Stoor, and Rachelle (Danny) Williams. (18) grandchildren including Brittney Ferguson, Kaleb Stoor, and Taylor Baker who were raised in his home and (#16) great grandchildren.
Don was preceded in death by his parents William Larsen and Elsie Brown Poppleton, 2 baby brothers, his sisters Coleen (Jack) Leatham, Anna (Ray) Bingham, Parents-in-law, George and Nola Shuler, and his son Mike Poppleton, and stepdaughters Robyn Smith and Kami Thornley.
Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday December 11, 2019, at the Nelson Funeral Home located at 162 E. 400 North, Logan, UT. Viewings will be Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at Nelson Funeral Home in Logan between 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. and Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home in Logan. Interment will be at the Wellsville cemetery following the services. Condolences and thoughts may be expressed online at nelsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Dec. 7, 2019