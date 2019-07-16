Home

Webb Funeral Home
1005 South 8th East
Preston, ID 83263
(208) 852-0533
Don Glen Bath


1941 - 2019
Don Glen Bath Obituary
Don Glen Bath
December 8, 1941 - July 13, 2019
Donald Glen Bath "Don," 77, of Preston, Idaho, passed away peacefully on July 13, 2019, surrounded by family and the caring staff at Franklin County Medical Center. He passed as a result of a head injury that was untreatable due to complications of dementia.
He was born on Dec. 7, 1941, in Ely, Nevada, to Forest and Eileen Ranson Bath. He has one brother, Robert Bath of Mesquite, Nevada. Although Don had been married several times, it was always to the same lovely lady, Rosa Lorayne Messerly Bath. Together they had four children, Robert (Candis) Bath; Kathy (Bart) Ransbottom; Paula (Mertello) Baird and Mike (Shawnda) Bath. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and 3 more on the way. He was preceded in death by his wife, Rosa and by a daughter, Paula.
Don has had a very colorful life full of many stories about everything from who he knew, places he's lived, things he has seen and loves he has lost. He was a lover of camping and music and all things pertaining to Nevada.
There will be no services as per his request. He will be cremated and laid to rest with his wife in White Pine County, Nevada, at a later date. The family would like to express our love and gratitude to Franklin County Ambulance, Franklin County Medical Center, Preston City Police and County Sheriff's and our amazing community. It really does take a village to raise a family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.webbmortuary.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on July 16, 2019
