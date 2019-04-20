Services Allen-Hall Mortuary 34 East Center Street Logan , UT 84321 (435) 752-3245 Viewing 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Allen-Hall Mortuary 34 East Center Street Logan , UT 84321 View Map Viewing 9:00 AM - 10:30 AM Lundstrom Park 3rd Ward building 1260 N. 1600 East Logan , UT View Map Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Lundstrom Park 3rd Ward building 1260 N. 1600 East i Logan , UT View Map Resources More Obituaries for Don Holdaway Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Dr. Don Reed Holdaway

1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Dr. Don Reed Holdaway

April 19, 1943 - April 18, 2019

On Thursday, April 18, 2019, Don Reed Holdaway passed away after suffering from a quickly progressing case of Guillian-Barre Syndrome. Words cannot express how this kind and gentle man will be missed. Don was born in Los Angeles, California, to Reed and Margaret Holdaway. He was raised in Springville, Utah, and was blessed to have 4 sisters and 2 brothers, who he loved dearly.

Growing up, he loved sports, and much of his youth involved playing tennis, basketball, and baseball. He prided himself on his knuckle ball. He loved being outdoors, enjoying horses, and nature. He graduated from Springville High School where he made many friends who he continued to have close friendships with throughout his life. Don served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Southern States. He then graduated from BYU, attended medical school at the U of U, and then went on to complete a Dermatology Residency at The Mayo Clinic.

During his education at BYU he met his wife Barbara Bagley, when they were lined up by his cousin for a blind date. They have been sweethearts ever since. Throughout his life he expressed his deep love and affection for her every chance he had. They were blessed to enjoy over 50 full and wonderful years of marriage. Together, they showed their family how to love unconditionally, serve others, and how to get through the tough things in life hand in hand.

Don's life has been blessed by 8 wonderful children and their spouses, 16 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren, who have each brought him more love and happiness than he could ever imagine. He helped create lasting family relationships through reading together, boating, backpacking, and yearly trips to Bear Lake and Lake Powell.

Don decided at a young age that he wanted to be a dermatologist before he even knew what a dermatologist did. Later on, his work in his father's orthodontist office also inspired him to work in a field where he could make a difference in people's lives. Don began his dermatology practice in Logan, Utah where he practiced for 32 years. He always said, "I look forward to going to work every day." He loved his office staff and his patients dearly and cared about each one individually.

Don enjoyed serving as a bishop in a YSA ward at USU and in the Logan 24th Ward where he had the opportunity to love and build relationships with his ward members.

After retirement, Don was able to more fully enjoy the hobbies that he loved but had put on hold because of his commitments to his practice, his church callings, and especially to his family.

He began spending his spare time fishing, tying flies and improving his golf game. Don enjoyed going fishing with his friends, sons, and grandchildren. He loved spending time gardening and watching things grow.

Don and his wife Barbara enjoyed serving CES missions in San Diego and Fairfield California. They loved working with the YSA's teaching classes and organizing activities that would help them meet and marry someone who could make them as happy in marriage as they were.

Don was committed to being the kind of father and grandfather who could share his values and principles by the way he acted and the way he treated people. He always told his children that the most important thing to remember when choosing someone to marry was to "choose someone who is kind." That was what he was. He was kind in every way.

Don will be truly missed by not only his family, but the wonderful friends he has made over his lifetime. He was a man of principle and honor and treated everyone with respect and love. He was a gentleman to the end.

Don is survived by his wife Barbara, his children, Heather (Michael) Thatcher, Todd Holdaway, Junior (Arlene) Pinto, Heidi (Jason) Parker, Kim (Cameron) Christensen, Mindy (Mark) Nordstrom, 16 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings, Karen Miller, Susan (Doug) Robinson, Claudia Dastrup, Craig (Jane) Holdaway, and Nora (Clark) Bishop. He was preceded in death by his daughter Kristen, his son Benjamin, his brother Lee, his brother-in-law Max Dastrup, and his parents Reed and Margaret Holdaway.

We offer our sincere gratitude for all who have shown love and kindness to our family.

Family and friends are invited to attend a viewing on Tuesday evening, April 23, from 6-8 at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center in Logan. Don's life will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 24, 11 a.m. at Lundstrom Park 3rd Ward building on 1260 N. 1600 East in Logan. A viewing will be held prior to the funeral, from 9-10:30. Internment will be in the Logan Cemetery.

