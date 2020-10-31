Donald Francis
10/08/1938 - 10/27/2020
Our dad, brother, grandfather, husband, Donald Edward Francis passed away peacefully on Oct. 27, 2020, at age 82 in Brigham City, UT, from complications of Parkinson's Disease, with Peggy by his side as she has been for the last 57 years.
Don was born to Neil G. Francis and Amber Mary Christofferson in Ogden, UT, on Oct. 8, 1938, the youngest of 4 children. Don attended Ogden High School, graduating in 1956. He then served a mission to the Central Atlantic States mission, and then attended Utah State University, obtaining a degree in Psychology.
He married Peggy Pulsipher on June 21, 1963, in the Logan Temple.
Don went on to teach school for the Ogden School District and then the Weber County School District. After spending many years at Roy High, he retired in 1998 from Canyon View High. After retirement Don continued to volunteer in the schools where he helped teach reading to elementary students.
Don was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, having served in various callings. He served in the Ogden Temple from 2006-2008.
Don enjoyed sports and was an avid Aggie fan. He attended many, many Aggie football and basketball games. He was also a fan of the Utah Jazz, having attended many of their games as well.
Don loved spending time with his grandkids. He always had a genuine interest in their lives and supported them in everything they did such as youth sports and school events. He was always the teacher and would teach the grandkids various things such as the difference between stalagmites and stalactites. He was very proud of each of them and loved them dearly.
He is survived by his spouse Peggy, his 5 children, Jeff (Mary Ann), Steve (Angie), Michelle (Harland Lattin), Brett (Sarah), David (Holly), 14 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, and brother Robert and sister in-law Coleen. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Gene, and sister Shirley.
We would like to express our thanks to the doctors, nurses, and staff at Mission at Maple Springs and CNS Home Health and Hospice for the kind care provided to Don.
Until we meet again, we say to you, Bye now.
A viewing for family and friends will be held Sunday, November 1, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. Private graveside services will be held Monday at 12:30 p.m. The services will be live-streamed at that time on Myers website www.myers-mortuary.com
, where condolences may also be left for the family.