Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Jackson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Jackson


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Jackson Obituary
Donald Jackson
2/17/1935 - 10/24/2019
Donald Edward Jackson, 84, was born in SLC, UT, to George Edward Jackson Nellie Marie Durtschi. He married Carroll Janiece Lind on July 2, 1956. He is a beloved father to David, Julie, Laurie, Susan, Mark, Janiece & Carolee. Don has 16 grandchildren & 20 great-grandchildren.
Viewing 10/27/19 5:00-7:00 p.m. & 10/28/19 10:00 a.m. Funeral 10/28/19 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home at 753 S. 100 East, Logan, UT.
*For full obituary go to sunsetvalleymortuary.com tribute page*
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Oct. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.