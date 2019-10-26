|
|
Donald Jackson
2/17/1935 - 10/24/2019
Donald Edward Jackson, 84, was born in SLC, UT, to George Edward Jackson Nellie Marie Durtschi. He married Carroll Janiece Lind on July 2, 1956. He is a beloved father to David, Julie, Laurie, Susan, Mark, Janiece & Carolee. Don has 16 grandchildren & 20 great-grandchildren.
Viewing 10/27/19 5:00-7:00 p.m. & 10/28/19 10:00 a.m. Funeral 10/28/19 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home at 753 S. 100 East, Logan, UT.
*For full obituary go to sunsetvalleymortuary.com tribute page*
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Oct. 26, 2019