Donna Jean Chiodo

11/13/1931 - 06/19/2020

Donna Jean Chiodo returned home on June 19, 2020, in Anchorage, Alaska. After many years of battling dementia, her strong heart finally gave up.

Donna was born November 13, 1931, in SLC, Utah, to Lawrence (Don Kent) Chatelain and Helen Corlis Chatelain. 3 brothers preceded in death. Donna married Vincent Donovan Chiodo (deceased) on May 23, 1948, in Ogden, Utah. Children: Nancee (Mike Thurston) of Eagle River, AK, Rick (deceased), Kim (Renee) and Danny (Deborah) of Pahrump, NV. Donna was so excited to be a young grandmother and spoiled the kids whenever she got the chance. Donna has 11 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren, many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Donna was raised in Utah and later moved to Alaska where she lived until 1999 when she and Don built a home in Pahrump, NV. Donna retired from the Anchorage School District where she loved seeing her grandkids at the school cafeteria. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where she served in many callings with a glad heart. She and Don were always there to lend a helping hand.

Donna loved to play cards, especially with her Pinochle girls in Utah and her Bunco group in Alaska. She loved to fish the Kenai River, do ceramics, crossword puzzles and watch the Price is Right, of which her dream was to "Come on Down"! She loved to travel and would get in her Lincoln and drive anywhere before her days of dementia setting in.

Although dementia slowly changed Donna's mind and body, she continued to make friends easily. Her caregivers took great care of her and loved her as her family and friends do.

There will be a graveside service on June 27, 2020 @ 3 p.m. at the Hickerson Cemetery, Homer, Ak-Dimond Ridge Road.

Rest in peace sweet MoM!! We love you and hope that you enjoy all of the memories that have been tucked away for so many years!





