Viewing
Wednesday, Apr. 8, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Wellsville City Cemetery
Donna Lynn Williamson Spillett


1944 - 2020
Donna Lynn Williamson Spillett Obituary
Donna Lynn Williamson Spillett
November 14, 1944 - April 4, 2020
Donna Lynn Williamson Spillett was born November 14, 1944, to James Max and Leola Louise Williamson in Logan, Utah. Donna was the 5th of 6 children born to Max and Louise. Donna passed away peacefully in her own home on April 4, 2020, at 11:34 a.m. surrounded by her loving children and best friend. Donna will be laid to rest with her dear loved ones in the Wellsville City Cemetery.
She will be greatly missed by her family and Friends. There will be a Drive-thru viewing that will begin at 11:00 a.m. and go to 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, for people who would like to come to the Cemetery to pay their last respects to Donna and her kids. The Funeral Service will be recorded and the uploaded later to Facebook and YouTube. Funeral Service will be provided by Allen-Hall Mortuary of Logan, UT.
In lieu of sending cards or flowers the family has asked for donations to help ease some of the cost for the funeral to [email protected] then any extra funds will be donated to support the Cache Valley Food Pantry.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.allenmortuaries.com.
Published in Logan Herald Journal on Apr. 7, 2020
